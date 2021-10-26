Top 5 landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite to increase K/D ratio easily

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the fan-favorite battle royale titles. It has gained a massive following in the last few months. Players love to maintain their stats to look good in the eyes of their friends and teammates.

A new K/D ratio system has been included in the game. A user's K/D ratio is calculated on the number of average number of kills they obtain per match. However, the increased competition has made it difficult for users to maintain a good K/D ratio.

Landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite that aid K/D ratio

5) Factory

The factory is one of the most suitable landing areas for gamers looking to improve their stats, especially their K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite. The area primarily has rank-pushing players with low-skill levels.

Those with higher skills and aim can quickly wipe them out and get a sufficient kill count for themselves in the match.

4) East Port

The fourth landing location on this list is East Port, which comes under high loot locations and has plenty of players coming to get the same.

This increases the chances of users getting high kills in the initial stage of matches. They are recommended to land here with good tactics.

3) Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportan Gaming/YT)

Players looking to increase the K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite can land in Pilot Plaza. The location is situated on the lower side of the map, and they can expect 2 to 3 squads to come here.

The site has some good spotting areas to keep an eye on enemies' movements. Gamers can develop sound strategies to take down their rivals and improve their K/D ratio.

2) Central Road

Central Road in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via T-rax fantasy/YT)

Central Road is also a great location to rank up with high kills in PUBG Mobile Lite. Gamers can quickly loot the area to get the desired weapons, armor, and utilities to take on their opponents.

Only a few enemy squads land in the Central Road area, so the risk of getting eliminated early is less.

1) Stadium

It is situated in the center of the map, and hence, lots of users love to land here. The area consists of high loot percentage, and players can quickly get their hands on their favorite weapons.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stadium is a hot drop in PUBG Mobile Lite as gamers can expect up to four squads to land here in every match. It will help them maintain a good K/D ratio of up to four if all goes well.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer