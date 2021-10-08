Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for recoil and movements in Andoird devices (October 2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite has an immersive survival gaming dynamic with 60 players dropping on an island. The objective for each team/player is to survive till the end and get the Chicken Dinner.

Users always prefer those with good skills as they can control recoil and have a better combat experience.

Sensitivity settings play an important role in helping gamers make their gameplay much more enhanced. Android is one of the most widely used platforms for gaming across the globe. Players can change the sensitivity settings for the camera, ADS, and gyroscope sensor in the settings menu.

Tweak sensitivity settings for best recoil and movements in PUBG Mobile Lite

Camera sensitivity settings

Best camera sensitivity settings for recoil and movement (Image via Krafton)

The camera sensitivity settings help players make the necessary tweaks to their camera angle movement speed. They can make their thumb swipe speed quicker or slower by increasing or decreasing the camera sensitivity settings.

Here are the best camera sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite players to control recoil and movement in Android devices.

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

Best ADS sensitivity settings for recoil and movement (Image via Krafton)

ADS sensitivity settings are helpful when gamers use iron sight or any scope like 3x, 4x, or more. They can change these sensitivity settings to control the recoil of different weapons and scopes.

To master these sensitivity settings, users can head to the training grounds and perform various drills. The best ADS sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite on Android devices are as follows:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Best gyro sensitivity settings for recoil and movement (Image via Krafton)

Players can significantly improve their gameplay by enabling gyroscope sensitivity settings. It uses the smartphone's gyroscope to aim and control recoil by tilting the device.

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings for players playing PUBG Mobile Lite on Android devices:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

