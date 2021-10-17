Top 5 tips for PUBG Mobile Lite players to increase K/D ratio easily

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular battle royale title designed for players with low-end smartphones. Players are always looking to improve their stats to get the tag of a pro player.

However, it is not easy to maintain good stats, especially a high K/D ratio. The K/D ratio is the number of kills that a player gets per match. In PUBG Mobile Lite, players with a K/D ratio of 3-6 are considered high-skilled players.

Tips for PUBG Mobile Lite players to increase K/D ratio

5) Get good weapons and armor first

A good weapon will help to get more kills (Image via Krafton)

Many players get limited before getting good weapons like assault rifles and armor. It will only reduce your K/D ratio, and it will be difficult to maintain an impressive K/D ratio. To do this, players are recommended to land in spots with high loot percentages. It will help players get their hands on better weapons and wipe out enemy squads quickly.

4) Avoid random teammates

Players can risk decreasing their K/D ratio by playing too many matches with random teammates. In a random team, some players don't land together and increase the chances for the player to get killed in the early stages of the match. To avoid this, players should play with their regular teammates with better coordination and callouts.

3) Good device and data connection

PUBG Mobile Lite has minimal system requirements and runs smoothly on a 1GB RAM smartphone. However, the recommended system is 2 GB RAM for much smoother gameplay. A good data connection also plays an important role in providing lag-free gameplay. With fewer lag issues, players will be able to get a high number of kills in each match.

2) Get better at tactical gameplay

Make your gameplay more strategical (Image via Krafton)

In PUBG Mobile Lite, strategic gameplay has more use than blind rush gameplay. Players are advised to use proper tactics before rushing onto an enemy squad. It can include the use of grenades to get an initial knock onto the enemy team and good sound sense. This will help players fetch a good number of kills and will increase their K/D ratio exponentially.

1) Improve your personal skills

Improve your skills to fetch more kills (Image via Krafton)

Players looking to increase their K/D ratio in PUBG Mobile Lite are recommended to work on their personal skillset. It includes good close-range combat, mid-range spray transfers, and excellent sniper skills to win long-range gunfights. To do this, players can head to the training grounds to improve their gameplay.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen