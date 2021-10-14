Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity and graphics settings for smooth gameplay

PUBG Mobile Lite has broken various records in terms of popularity. The game has gained a massive following on leading platforms.

Players can enhance their gameplay and battle royale experience by tweaking a variety of settings. For players who want to improve their aim and recoil controls, they have plenty of options to play with sensitivity settings. PUBG Mobile Lite offers plenty of graphics settings to improve compatibility for players' smartphones.

In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity and graphics settings for smooth gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity settings help players increase or decrease the speed of their viewing camera angles. These sensitivity settings help players improve their reflexes and reaction timing.

The best camera sensitivity settings for smoother gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite are discussed below:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity settings

ADS sensitivity settings come into play when the player uses the scope mounted on their weapon. Players can select from a variety of scopes in the game, including Red Dot, 2x, 3x, and much more.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for smooth gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite:

No Scope: 135-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 35-45%

3x Scope: 25-35%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30%

6x Scope: 15-20%

8x Scope: 10-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite gyro sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The gyroscope sensitivity settings have become an essential part of gameplay. Using these settings, the user can tilt his device to control recoil and aim in the game.

Players can set the following sensitivity settings for the gyroscope to better their gameplay experience with improved aim and accuracy:

No Scope: 200%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 200%

2x Scope: 130-150%

3x Scope: 130-150%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135%

6x Scope: 100-110%

8x Scope: 85-95%

PUBG Mobile Lite graphics settings

PUBG Mobile Lite graphics settings for smooth gameplay (Image via Krafton)

PUBG Mobile Lite offers lots of different graphic options and players can make changes within these settings to get more frames per second (FPS) or improve the graphics quality.

There are various graphics options like smooth, balanced, HD, and HDR. Framerate settings include low, medium, high, ultra, and extreme.

Here are the best graphics settings for players who prefer smooth gameplay and stable FPS:

Graphics: Smooth

Smooth Frame Rates: Extreme

Extreme Anti-Aliasing: Disable

