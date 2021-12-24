PUBG Mobile Lite rename cards: How to get, uses, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite, despite being a compressed version of the Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile, has created a great stir in the mobile gaming community. Since its release, the Lite version of the game has been a go-to for low-end device users. On such devices, players face frame drops when playing the version's superior counterpart.

With its rise in popularity, more players have begun flocking to the game to enjoy the Battle Royale mode. Since many names are already used by others, the rename cards come in handy for changing the in-game names of players.

Everything about rename cards in PUBG Mobile Lite

Apart from avoiding similar names, the rename cards play a major role when it comes to setting names based or clans or organizations. This is prevalent in Esports where PUBG Mobile Lite players are required to keep their names in accordance with their respective team names.

How to get rename cards in PUBG Mobile LIte?

Rename cards in PUBG Mobile are scarce and hard to get by. However, there are a few methods following which players can get rename cards and hence change their IGN successfully.

1) Purchase rename cards from the in-game shop

Snippet showing rename card in price in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

Although this method is not free and can be cumbersome for players who play the game for free, this is the easiest method to get rename cards. Rename cards can be purchased from the in-game shop for a price of 100 BC. There is no limit to buying rename cards from the shop.

2) Get rename cards by leveling up the game ID

Leveling up in PUBG Mobile Lite ID guarantees players several rewards. At ID level 10, players are guaranteed a free rename card. Players need to navigate over to the Missions tab, then click on the Progress Missions section and finally scroll through the different level rewards to get the rename card.

Note: Since the game is banned in India, players from the region must refrain from playing PUBG Mobile Lite. However, they can play BGMI or wait for its Lite version to be released by Krafton.

