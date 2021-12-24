PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes: Uses, how to get, and more

Tencent and Krafton work in tandem to provide the best gaming experience to PUBG Mobile Lite players. To enhance their gaming experience, the developers often introduce several redeem codes that gamers can use to redeem in-game cosmetics and items.

Redeem codes offer rewards that come for free and, in turn, helps users who cannot afford to spend money on in-game purchases. PUBG Mobile Lite players can head to the designated Redemption Center to collect rewards for free, which they can also show off to friends in-game.

How to use free rewards using redeem codes from PUBG Mobile Lite Redemption Center

Time and again, PUBG Mobile Lite offers players redeem codes to be used in the official Redemption Center, primarily made to cater to the desires of the vast number of players who play the game for free.

An easy-to-use website, the Redemption Center requires users to fill in minimum details and obtain in-game items such as skins, currency, outfits, and a lot more.

Here's a guide to redeem codes and obtain rewards from the PUBG Mobile Lite official redemption website:

Gamers need to visit the official website and navigate their way to the Redeem section. They are then asked to fill in the character ID, redeem code, and unique verification code. Players must click on the redeem button to get the item from the Redemption Center. Finally, they should head to the game and its mailbox to receive the free reward.

How to get redeem codes?

Redeem codes are prevalent and, at the same time, rare. However, PUBG Mobile Lite players can keep an eye on the social media accounts and videos of streamers who search for such codes constantly. This makes it easier for them to learn about the available redeem codes.

Note: Players hailing from India must refrain from playing PUBG Mobile Lite as it has been banned. To continue with the battle royale gaming experience, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Ravi Iyer