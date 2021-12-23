Best PUBG Mobile Lite settings for Assault Rifles

Guns play an important role in Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite. Among the plenty of guns present in the Lite version, Assault Rifles are reportedly the best, as ARs have proved their proficiency in fights.
Be it in initial stages of the matches of=r at the end, players who carry ARs often tend to win fights due to the guns' reliable and stable nature.
Here's a look at the best settings for Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile Lite.
What are the best PUBG Mobile Lite settings to master Assault Rifles?
1) Keep Aim Assist On
Aim Assist plays a major role in the functioning of guns in PUBG Mobile Lite. The feature helps players adjust their aim by dragging it towards the opponents' heads. Players who are trying to master the Assault Rifles' sprays will greatly benefit by keeping the Aim Assist feature on.
2) Equip the ARs with the best attachments
While most PUBG Mobile Lite players use ARs for close-range combat and mid-range sprays, many professional players use Assault Rifles for long-range sprays. Therefore, it becomes an utmost necessity for players to find the right attachments with which to equip their ARs.
Scope, muzzle, stock, magazine and grip - Assault Rifles have various attachment requirements. In order to keep the sprays stable, players must use the best attachments suited for a particular AR.
3) Choose the best ADS Sensitivity
Aim Down Sight or ADS sensitivity can affect AR sprays. Here is the guide to setting up ADS Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite:
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
4) Choose Gyroscope sensitivity
Gyroscope is an in-built sensor that enables PUBG Mobile Lite players to spray down opponents using ARs. Here's a guide to setting up Gyroscope Sensitivity:
- No Scope: 180-200 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent
- 2x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 3x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent
- 6x Scope: 100-110 percent
Note: This article is based on the author's opinion. Moreover, players from India must remember that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country. They can opt to play BGMI, or wait for Krafton to release BGMI Lite.