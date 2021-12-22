How to create clans in PUBG Mobile Lite easily

PUBG Mobile Lite's rising popularity has seen its competitive scene thrive as well. It has led to the creation of in-game clans, which imbues a spirit of brotherhood among the players. Clans are in great demand in the game as players strive to weave bonds between themselves and fight together in classic and custom matches.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Learning how to create clans

Clans in PUBG Mobile Lite highlight the camaraderie which exists among players who often play together as squads. Several YouTubers and content creators have their own clans that are followed by others.

Clan creation is available to all players and here's how to go about it:

In order to create a clan in-game, players must click on the "Clan" option and then select the "Create Clan" tab, which gives them a page where they are required to choose an insignia, clan name and clan motto. 50,000 BP is required to create the clan successfully and invite others to join.

Clan-makers can also set clan requirements for others to join. In order to have a bigger clan, players are advised to set low requirements.

Everything about clans in PUBG Mobile Lite

Number of players: Each clan in PUBG Mobile Lite can assemble up to 50 players having the the same motto as that of the clan. The number of clan members could see a gradual increase to 50 as the level of the clan goes up.

Leaders: Leaders play a crucial role in every sport and more so in Battle Royale games, where there's no second chance. Every clan can have a leader who, in turn, can appoint three more co-leaders to lead the clan in the leader's absence. Furthermore, players who perform on a daily basis can also be upgraded to Elites.

Clan Shop: The Clan Shop is an interesting feature present in PUBG Mobile Lite, which provides the clan members with Classic and Supply Crate scraps, room cards, avatars, frames, and much more.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, players need to be aware that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Meanwhile, players from this region can experience BGMI or wait for Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee