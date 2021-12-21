3 best features of PUBG Mobile Lite that separate it from PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter and more optimized version of PUBG Mobile. The Lite version of the Battle Royale game was primarily released for players who play the game on low-end devices and cannot afford high-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite's popularity grew over time and added prestige to the PUBG brand. Players in India who previously played the game before it was banned have taken to social media urging Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Both the games have their own pros and cons. Here's a look at the differences between the games.

Major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Differences in Maps

PUBG Mobile Lite, due to its compressed nature, provides its players with only a couple of classic mode maps to choose from - Varenga and Golden Woods. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile provides as many as six maps for players to choose from - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik and Karakin.

While Varenga is the smaller version of Erangel, Golden Woods is the smaller version of Sanhok. The difference in maps separates the two versions greatly.

2) In-game lobby size

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have major differences in the in-game classic mode lobby size. While PUBG Mobile can accumulate as many as 100 players in a classic mode match, the Lite version can have a maximum lobby size of 60 players. This is due to the difference in the dimensions of the maps in both the games.

3) Device requirements

Device requirements play a crucial role in mobile gaming. With a large number of users using low-end phones, it becomes imperative for them to know the minimum device requirements of the games they are playing to derive the best gaming experience. Here's a look at the device requirements for both the games.

PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

PUBG Mobile:

Minimum RAM: 2 GB

Operating System: Android 5.1

Minimum Free Storage: 3 GB space

It is evident that PUBG Mobile Lite caters to a lot more players playing on low-end devices as its minimum device requirements are set at a meager level, which gives the game a player base of its own.

Note: It has to be kept in mind that both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so players are requested to avoid playing the games. They can, however, play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Saman