Why PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best battle royale games for 2 GB RAM smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily released for low-end device users facing frame drops while playing the game's elder version — PUBG Mobile. Since its release in 2019, the former game has increased in popularity.

So much so that low-end phone players in India have taken to social media urging Krafton to release the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite, which is most likely to be named BGMI Lite.

While several other games are present in the market, players have flocked to the game for its compressed size and minimum device requirements.

What places PUBG Mobile Lite amongst the best battle royale games for 2 GB RAM smartphones?

PUBG Mobile Lite caters to the needs of a massive number of players who play the game on low-spec devices and cannot afford to shift to mid-end or high-end phones. Developers Krafton and Tencent have worked in tandem to bring in updates at regular intervals to enhance the gaming experience of such users.

The 0.22.1 update was recently released, which witnessed the introduction of several new features and cosmetics. Since many players play the game on 2 GB RAM smartphones, knowing about the update's minimum device requirements becomes essential.

Here's a look at the device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite's new update:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

With the minimum RAM requirement set at 1 GB, it can be considered that users with 2 GB RAM phones can play the lite version in Smooth graphics settings and High FPS settings with minimal frame drops, placing the game among the best BR options on 2 GB RAM smartphones.

What are the optimized sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM smartphones?

Optimized sensitivity settings can enhance the gaming experience of players considerably. Here's a sensitivity settings guide in PUBG Mobile Lite with Gyroscope ON.

Camera Sensitivity

Fixing Camera Sensitivity in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35% percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

ADS Sensitivity

Tweaking PUBG Mobile Lite ADS sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 135-140 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent

2x Scope: 35-45 percent

3x Scope: 25-35 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-20 percent

8x Scope: 10-15 percent

Gyroscope Sensitivity

Snippet showing Gyroscope Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

No Scope: 180-200 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent

2x Scope: 130-150 percent

3x Scope: 130-150 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent

6x Scope: 100-110 percent

8x Scope: 85-95 percent

Note: Please keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so players are requested to avoid playing the game. They can, however, play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

