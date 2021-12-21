Why PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best battle royale games for 2 GB RAM smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily released for low-end device users facing frame drops while playing the game's elder version — PUBG Mobile. Since its release in 2019, the former game has increased in popularity.
So much so that low-end phone players in India have taken to social media urging Krafton to release the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite, which is most likely to be named BGMI Lite.
While several other games are present in the market, players have flocked to the game for its compressed size and minimum device requirements.
What places PUBG Mobile Lite amongst the best battle royale games for 2 GB RAM smartphones?
PUBG Mobile Lite caters to the needs of a massive number of players who play the game on low-spec devices and cannot afford to shift to mid-end or high-end phones. Developers Krafton and Tencent have worked in tandem to bring in updates at regular intervals to enhance the gaming experience of such users.
The 0.22.1 update was recently released, which witnessed the introduction of several new features and cosmetics. Since many players play the game on 2 GB RAM smartphones, knowing about the update's minimum device requirements becomes essential.
Here's a look at the device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite's new update:
- Operating System: Android 4.1.1
- Minimum RAM: 1 GB
- Minimum Free Space: 600 MB
With the minimum RAM requirement set at 1 GB, it can be considered that users with 2 GB RAM phones can play the lite version in Smooth graphics settings and High FPS settings with minimal frame drops, placing the game among the best BR options on 2 GB RAM smartphones.
What are the optimized sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile Lite for 2 GB RAM smartphones?
Optimized sensitivity settings can enhance the gaming experience of players considerably. Here's a sensitivity settings guide in PUBG Mobile Lite with Gyroscope ON.
Camera Sensitivity
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35% percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
ADS Sensitivity
- No Scope: 135-140 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70 percent
- 2x Scope: 35-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 25-35 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 25-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-20 percent
- 8x Scope: 10-15 percent
Gyroscope Sensitivity
- No Scope: 180-200 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 180-200 percent
- 2x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 3x Scope: 130-150 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 125-135 percent
- 6x Scope: 100-110 percent
- 8x Scope: 85-95 percent
Note: Please keep in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so players are requested to avoid playing the game. They can, however, play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.