New PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update: Everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite players have been waiting for a long time for the developers to release the 0.23.0 update. Although the significant update is yet to arrive, PUBG Mobile Lite has seen a new 0.22.1 update, bringing in new features.

With the last update appearing in September, the latest one was long due and finally arrived on 17 December.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update: Download size, new features, and more

Download size

The new 0.22.1 update in PUBG Mobile Lite has a download size of 192 MB if the update is downloaded in-game. Once done, players need to restart the game to experience the latest version.

However, if the update is downloaded from the game's official website, they will not be required to open the game again.

New features

With every update, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite introduce several new features, modes, events, skins, and various other rewards. Although the 0.22.1 update is a minor one before the major 0.23.0 one is released (possibly in January 2022), it has brought some new gun skins.

Here's a look at the new gun skins available in the latest update:

Glided Jade Dragon upgradable DP 28 skin

Outlawed Fantasy upgradable UMP 45 skin

How to download latest 0.22.1 update from PUBG Mobile Lite's official website?

Step 1: Users should head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: They are required to click on the "APK Download" option, thus beginning the download process. Players must keep over 714 MB of free space to download the game. The download time entirely depends on the download speed of their data connection.

Step 3: After downloading, gamers need to press "Allow" when prompted with "Install from Unknown Resources". Doing this will initiate the installation process on the device.

Step 4: They can only access the 0.22.1 update once the installation process is complete. They must log in using their social media or Google accounts to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

