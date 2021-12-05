Does PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update work on 2 GB RAM Android?

PUBG Mobile Lite, as the name suggests, is the lighter and more optimized version of PUBG Mobile. Both PUBG Mobile and its Lite version receive periodic updates which introduce newer features and mechanisms to improve the players' experience.

PUBG Mobile Lite, since its release in 2019, has become a popular choice for low-end device users trying to enjoy the Battle Royale experience on mobile phones. With every in-game update, the question arises whether low-end device users can still play the game or not.

What are the minimum requirements for playing the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update?

PUBG Mobile Lite released the 0.22.0 update just over a couple of months back to fix some bugs and glitches. Since it has been a while since the update's release, those with low-end devices will be wanting to know the minimum device requirements.

Here's are the requirements:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1 GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Therefore, it can be concluded that PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update 0.22.0 can work on a 2 GB Android device.

What are the new gunskins added in the 0.22.0 update?

PUBG Mobile Lite's 0.22.0 update was long-awaited, and when it finally arrived, it brought along various new outfits and gunskins. However, with as many as eight new inclusions in the weapon skins department, proper mention has to be made of them.

Players can head over to the Workshop section and then go to the Weapons tab to have a look at the new gunskins and their upgradable levels with effects and features.

Here's a look at the new gunskins available in-game after the update.

Drop the Bass – Scar-L

Concerto of Love – M762

Eventide Aria – Groza

Moonlit Grace – Kar98K

Romantic Moments – UZI

Icicle – Mini14

Winter Queen – M249

Jack-o’-lantern – AKM

Note: It has to be kept in mind that there are several countries like India where PUBG Mobile Lite is banned. Players are requested not to play the game. They can instead play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee