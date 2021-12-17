When can players expect the next PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update to be released?

PUBG Mobile Lite was primarily released to cater to users with low-end devices worldwide, who faced extreme frame drops while playing PUBG Mobile. The developers have optimized the Lite version so effectively that the game can even run on 2GB RAM devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite introduces updates at periodic intervals, which bring in new rewards, modes, themes, maps, and a lot more, enhancing the player experience. With the 0.22.1 update released on December 16, it is worth seeing when the major 0.23.0 update appears.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.0 update expected release date and features

Expected date of release

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest major 0.22.0 update was released worldwide in September. With each season lasting around eight weeks, the new season is expected a few days after that, with a new update. This brings us to the latest 0.22.1 update that has been released, which can further delay the 0.23.0 update.

Although it is December, the 0.23.0 update is yet to come. The beta version of the update is also not available, reflecting that the main update may be released in January.

Expected Features

The 0.23.0 update is expected to introduce the Winter themed mode, which was introduced previously as well. Moreover, the Halloween mode can also be introduced.

Here's a look at what's expected to be featured in the 0.23.0 update:

Winter Mode

Halloween themed free login events

Zombie Survival mode

Halloween/ winter themed lobby

New Halloween mode in Classic battle royale maps

Anniversary mode

Halloween crates

New vehicles

New gun skins

The latest 0.22.1 update in PUBG Mobile Lite: Everything to know

PUBG Mobile Lite has finally introduced a new update in the game. The 0.22.1 update brings a few new features for players to enjoy the Lite version more.

Update Size: 192 MB available in-game.

New features:

Glided Jade Dragon upgradable DP 28 skin

Outlawed Fantasy upgradable UMP 45 skin

Note: This article reflects the author's views. The update's release may change. Moreover, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players from this region are advised to avoid playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

