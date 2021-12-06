PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update official device requirements, APK file size, and more

As is evident from the name, PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter and more compact version of PUBG Mobile. Like its older counterpart, PUBG Mobile Lite receives periodic updates. The lite version was released keeping in mind the large audience who use low-end Android devices.

Users playing the lite version on such phones seek knowledge about the official device requirements, APK file size, and the download process.

What are the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update's official device requirements?

PUBG Mobile Lite released the 0.22.0 update a few months back, and it witnessed the removal of various bugs and glitches from the game.

Here's a look at the official device requirements:

What is the APK file size of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update, and what are the steps to download it?

APK file size

The APK file size for the 0.22.0 update is 714 MB. Players need to keep more than this amount of free storage space on their devices for the game to run smoothly, even on low-end devices.

Download procedure

Step 1: Users should head to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: They are then required to click on the "APK Download" option, thus beginning the download process. The download time entirely depends on the download speed of the player's data connection.

Step 3: Once the download is over, players are required to press "Allow" when prompted with "Install from Unknown Resources". Doing this will initiate the installation process on the device.

Step 4: Gamers can only access the title once the installation process is complete. They must log in using their social media or Google accounts to play PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: It has to be kept in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in some countries like India. Players are requested not to play the game, instead playing BGMI or waiting for BGMI Lite to be released.

