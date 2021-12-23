5 BGMI tips to survive Pecado hot-drop fights easily

Pecado is reportedly one of the most popular vicinities in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Situated at the heart of the Miramar map, Pecado acts as a hot-drop in almost 90 percent of the matches played in Miramar. Its unique geographic location makes it a perfect landing spot for many BGMI players.

Sometimes, the total number of players landing here even crosses 40. Hence it becomes necessary for players to know the tips to survive Pecado.

How to survive Pecado hot-drop fights efficiently in BGMI?

1) Take hold of the Red buildings

Situated in the center of Pecado, are the two popular Red buildings, only found in the vicinity of Pecado and nowhere else on Miramar. Both the red buildings are four storeys high and are interlinked by a plank of wood.

BGMI players while dropping in Pecado can get an upper hand over others if they can get hold of these two red buildings, from where they can take down enemies in all directions.

2) Drop in the auditorium

Pecado's auditorium is one of the most popular buildings to drop across all classic mode maps of BGMI. The auditorium is a shabby three-storey building that sometimes even attracts six or seven squads dropping in it, creating ruckus.

If players can distribute themselves to loot from different floors, they can take down all the squads dropping and still end up having the best loot of Pecado.

3) Use the Casino and the surrounding houses when needed

The Casino in Pecado is another popular spot with great loot. Players who drop late in Pecado can loot the casino and the buildings on the same row. The surrounding houses also act as a place where players can engage in third-party situations, killing enemies present in the red buildings.

4) Use Split technique in Pecado

The split method was popularized by BGMI Esports players who act as an inspiration for others to follow. In hot-drop situations players can either use the 3 and 1 split, or the 2 and 2 split techniques to cripple their enemies from two sides.

The split technique is most efficient when used in the 5-storey building and the L-shaped building which guarantees the squad a greater area to play with. Although this method is risky, it is a risk worth taking.

5) Use the fastest landing method

BGMI players who have mastered the art of parachuting, land the fastest in a hot-drop, get hold of a weapon and kill enemies who are still airborne. To avoid getting killed by others, players can land the fastest by dropping down at the 750m mark in Miramar. This will increase their chances of surviving Pecado massively.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha