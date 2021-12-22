How to create BGMI sensitivity and layout codes to share control profiles

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a Battle Royale gaming giant when it comes to mobile games. Since its release, players have flocked to the game to immerse themselves in the thrill of surviving till the end.
BGMI has several mechanisms and features like controls and sensitivity that can be tweaked to enhance the gameplay experience. While players can have their own settings, they can also copy others' settings.
BGMI guide: Learning the operation of sensitivity and control code sharing
Generating sensitivity code in BGMI
To share in-game Sensitivity code, players must follow the following steps carefully:
- Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu
- Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option.
- Step 3: Upload settings to the Cloud for the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged
- Step 4: Then, click on Layout management
- Step 5: Tap on Share to successfully share the Cloud layout
- Step 6: Click on the number of fingers used to play the game
- Step 7: Tap on Copy and Share to successfully share the BGMI sensitivity settings
Generating Control code in BGMI
Players who wish to share their Control code will need to follow these steps:
- Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu
- Step 2: Then, click on Controls.
- Step 3: Upload the Control layout to the in-game Cloud
- Step 4: Click on Cloud Layout management
- Step 5: Tap on Share to share the control code chosen among Layout 1, Layout 2, and Large Icons.
- Step 6: Copy the Control code to share it with a friend who plays BGMI
Copying shared Sensitivity code
Many gamers who follow professional BGMI Esports and YouTubers follow their gameplay and try to copy their controls and sensitivity. They often ask their idols to share the codes, which they do. Here's a guide to copy the shared sensitivity code.
- Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu
- Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option.
- Step 3: Then, tap on Layout management
- Step 4: Tap on the Search method option to search the sensitivity code
- Step 5: Put down the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly.
- Step 6: Click on Preview to check the new Sensitivity settings
- Step 7: Tap on Upload to Cloud to copy and save the Sensitivity settings successfully
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Note: Players are requested not to copy the sensitivity and control code of others as it will hinder their gameplay. They can set their own sensitivity and control settings by playing a few matches.