How to create BGMI sensitivity and layout codes to share control profiles

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a Battle Royale gaming giant when it comes to mobile games. Since its release, players have flocked to the game to immerse themselves in the thrill of surviving till the end.

BGMI has several mechanisms and features like controls and sensitivity that can be tweaked to enhance the gameplay experience. While players can have their own settings, they can also copy others' settings.

BGMI guide: Learning the operation of sensitivity and control code sharing

Generating sensitivity code in BGMI

To share in-game Sensitivity code, players must follow the following steps carefully:

Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu

Click on the Settings option from the main menu Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option.

Tap on the Sensitivity option. Step 3: Upload settings to the Cloud for the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged

Upload settings to the Cloud for the Sensitivity settings remain unchanged Step 4: Then, click on Layout management

Then, click on Layout management Step 5: Tap on Share to successfully share the Cloud layout

Tap on Share to successfully share the Cloud layout Step 6: Click on the number of fingers used to play the game

Click on the number of fingers used to play the game Step 7: Tap on Copy and Share to successfully share the BGMI sensitivity settings

Generating Control code in BGMI

Players who wish to share their Control code will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu

Click on the Settings option from the main menu Step 2: Then, click on Controls.

Then, click on Controls. Step 3: Upload the Control layout to the in-game Cloud

Upload the Control layout to the in-game Cloud Step 4: Click on Cloud Layout management

Click on Cloud Layout management Step 5: Tap on Share to share the control code chosen among Layout 1, Layout 2, and Large Icons.

Tap on Share to share the control code chosen among Layout 1, Layout 2, and Large Icons. Step 6: Copy the Control code to share it with a friend who plays BGMI

Copying shared Sensitivity code

Many gamers who follow professional BGMI Esports and YouTubers follow their gameplay and try to copy their controls and sensitivity. They often ask their idols to share the codes, which they do. Here's a guide to copy the shared sensitivity code.

Step 1: Click on the Settings option from the main menu

Click on the Settings option from the main menu Step 2: Tap on the Sensitivity option.

Tap on the Sensitivity option. Step 3 : Then, tap on Layout management

: Then, tap on Layout management Step 4 : Tap on the Search method option to search the sensitivity code

: Tap on the Search method option to search the sensitivity code Step 5 : Put down the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly.

: Put down the 19 digit sensitivity code correctly. Step 6 : Click on Preview to check the new Sensitivity settings

: Click on Preview to check the new Sensitivity settings Step 7: Tap on Upload to Cloud to copy and save the Sensitivity settings successfully

Note: Players are requested not to copy the sensitivity and control code of others as it will hinder their gameplay. They can set their own sensitivity and control settings by playing a few matches.

