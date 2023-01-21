Jonathan, Scout, and Mortal finish among the most searched PUBG Mobile players in 2022

Over the last four and a half years, PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most popular action games in the global mobile gaming market. The title is a firm favorite among Battle Royale lovers. Notably, it has also cemented its position in the esports scene, having the biggest following compared to other mobile games.

Liquipedia, a website that collects esports stats, recently released a list of the 20 most visited PUBG Mobile player pages of the concluded 2022 season.

Indian BGMI/PUBG Mobile players like Jonathan, Scout, and Mortal have all made the list. While Jonathan finished at the top, Scout secured the third spot, followed by Mortal in sixth. The top 20 list has a total of 11 Indian players, highlighting the game's popularity in India.

Indians dominate the 2022 list of most viewed PUBG Mobile player pages

Liquipedia's list reveals that Indian players have left an indelible mark on the PUBG Mobile esports scene. Even youngsters like Goblin (fourth), Omega (ninth), Akshat (fifteenth), and Hector (seventeenth) have made it onto the list. Team Soul's win in the BMPS: Season 1, along with their participation in the PMWI 2022: Main Event, boosted the four players' popularity in the gaming community.

Players like ClutchGod (seventh), Mavi (fourteenth), Neyoo (nineteenth), and Shadow (twentieth) are also mentioned on the list. This just goes to show how impactful their performances in BGMI tournaments were, both for fans and upcoming competitors.

The list features the following players from Nova Esports - Paraboy (second), Order (tenth), and Jimmy (sixteenth). A few names from Bigetron Red Aliens can also be seen on the list - Ryzen (eighth), Luxxy (twelfth), Zuxxy (thirteenth).

However, much to the surprise of many fans and esports enthusiasts, the MVP of the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, Top, failed to make it to the list.

Liquipedia's list speaks volumes about the craze of PUBG Mobile and BGMI in India even after the unavailibility of both titles in the country.

Indian gamers are eagerly waiting for the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Krafton Inc.) and MeitY of the Indian government to settle their disputes and get the Indian variant back on the virtual storefronts of Google Play Store and App Store.

Once the Indian variant returns, champion sides from national tournaments can participate in the game's international tournaments as well.

