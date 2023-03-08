PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring Pakistan: Teams, schedule, format, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring Pakistan will begin on March 21, 2023, and will see 20 teams will fight it out for three weeks. The best teams will be able to showcase their abilities in the South Asia Championship Spring, which begins on April 27.

The League Stage will stretch over 10 matchdays, from March 21 to April 2, with the top 16 units reaching the Grand Finals, scheduled from April 7 to April 9. The winner of the event will also represent Pakistan at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) Riyadh, where the top squads from the major regions will duke it out for a gigantic prize pool. The prize pool and timetable for the PMPL are yet to be announced.

PMPL Pakistan 2023 Spring teams

Here are the top 12 squads from the previous iteration and eight teams from the PMNC 2022 that will compete in the League Stage of the Pro League.

AgonXi8 Free Style HellRaisers Magnus Esports North Esports Quantum Rage R3GICIDE Seventh Element Team H2E Team Negatives Team QWERTY Team Star Team Bablu Team TUF The Grounders The Faulty Devils XGeneration 141 Officials 3X Esports 52 Esports

Where to watch

All PMPL Pakistan matches will be broadcast on the YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in Urdu and English languages. There will be a total of five matchdays in the league stage every week.

AgonXi8 was the best-performing side in the previous edition. They dominated the proceedings, taking home a 48-point lead over the second-placed team in the Grand Finals. The fan-favorite side then fought in the PMPL South Asia Championship, where they achieved fourth place. The Pakistani team also participated in the PMGC 2022, where they showed some initial resistance, but their performance was not enough to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Team QWERTY ranked second in the previous iteration but had a below-average showing in the South Asia Championship 2022 Fall. The team signed CHIEF and POP in the lineup last month to boost their performance for the upcoming edition.

Quantum Rage, Team TUF, Magnus Esports, and R3GICIDE were the other Pakistani squads that battled in the SA Championship Fall but failed to achieve good results there as well.

Underdog squad XGeneration emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan 2022 and is now gearing up to fight against experienced opponents in the Pro League. Magnus Esports recently acquired the roster of 7E X QR Rage, who was the runner-up in the PMNC last year.

