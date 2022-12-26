PMNC 2022 Pakistan: Winners, overall standings, prize pool, and more

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC): Pakistan 2022 Grand Finals concluded today. After two days and 10 games of breathtaking action, Team X Generation emerged as the winners and took home the first prize: $10,000.

The team displayed exceptional skill and game sense, going on to get a first-place finish with 141 points and 62 eliminations. They secured three Chicken Dinners in the tournament.

7EQR x Rage Esports grabbed the runners-up spot with 114 points and 65 frags. They secured the second-most kills in the Finals. The team was awarded the second-place cash prize of $5,000. The top eight squads from the tournament have qualified for the PMPL 2023 Spring Pakistan.

PMNC 2022 Pakistan Finals overview

Overall leaderboard of PMNC 2022 Pakistan Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The tournament had a prize pool of $30,000. The third place in the competition went to a popular Pakistani squad, 52 Esports, who were directly invited to the Finals. The team displayed an aggressive gameplay style, focusing on kill points and engaging in multiple fights.

52 Esports bagged two Chicken Dinners and had the most eliminations to their name. Finishing with 112 points and 70 frags, the squad was awarded a cash prize of $3,500.

Pyro Esports and Hellraisers performed exceptionally well. They got the fourth and fifth spots. Both these squads showed grit and patience. At one point, they were close to finishing on the podium but eventually had to be content with a place in the top five.

Team Negatives were the best-performing underdog team at the event. Competing alongside squads who had prior experience playing competitive PUBG Mobile at the highest level, this side flourished and came sixth with 80 points and 40 kills. Team Negatives was also able to get a Chicken Dinner.

PMNC Pakistan Prize Pool distribution (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The performances of seasoned PMPL squads, namely Team Faulty Devils and R3D Esports, were average throughout the two-day PMNC Finals. Fans of both had high expectations of them, but they failed to deliver, finishing in the eighth and tenth spots, respectively.

Myth Esports and Hashtag Esports were the worst-performing teams in the tournament. They both entered the event as newbies, and their lack of experience might have been why they couldn't live up to the expectations of fans. They seemed clueless multiple times during the course of the tournament.

These PUBG Mobile squads came 15th and 16th, respectively, with just 28 and 19 points to their name. Their average points in the Finals were 2.8 and 1.9. The players on these rosters will look to work on their gameplay and come back stronger in future events.

