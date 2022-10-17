GodLike Stalwart crowned champion of PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall, three teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship 

After a spectacular performance on the final day, GodLike Stalwart became the champions of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall. The team scored 86 points in their last six matches to earn the coveted trophy for the second time in a row. They accumulated 264 points and 120 eliminations in 24 matches. Their superstar player, TOP, emerged as the MVP of the competition with 36 kills and 10,036 damage.

DRS Gaming's poor performance on Day 4 marked their drop to the second position with 256 points. The team entered the day with a 41-point lead over the second-placed team but could not retain their momentum from their last six matches. Skylightz Gaming and i8 Esports finished second and third with 231 and 229 points, followed by T2K. IHC Esports slipped to the sixth spot with 216 points.

DRS, Skylightz, and T2K qualified for PMGC 2022 League Stage

GodLike Stalwart, IHC, and i8 Esports have already advanced to the PMGC based on their regional PMPL points. These teams were playing in the PMPL South Asia Championship event for the trophy and huge prize pool.

DRS Gaming, Skylightz, and T2K have booked their spots in the upcoming PMGC 2022 League Stage, which kicks off on November 22.

PMPL South Asia Championship 2022 Fall Day 4 overview

Top 8 teams rankings from PMPL SA Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 19 - Erangel

Magnus Esports clinched the first match of Day 4 with 12 eliminations after winning a thrilling battle against table-toppers DRS Gaming, who grabbed 10 kills. The third and fourth spots were claimed by T2K and Skylightz Gaming, with seven and two finishes, respectively.

Match 20 - Miramar

After a great showing, DE Warriors added another win to their name with 10 frags in the 20th match played on Miramar. Elementrix came second with seven kills, followed by GodLike Stalwart with 11 eliminations.

Match 21 - Erangel

This match saw a stellar performance from i8 Esports, finishing second with 17 kills. However, they were knocked out by Skylightz Gaming, who earned a 13-kill chicken dinner. DE Warriors, T2K, and Mabetex accumulated 13, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Overall rankings of PMPL SA Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 22 - Sanhok

GodLike Esports took a six-kill chicken dinner in the 22nd match of the PMPL SA Championship. Their arch-rivals IHC Esports grabbed second place with six finishes as well. Pakistani team i8 Esports came third with six eliminations, while Mabetex displayed aggressive gameplay with 10 kills.

Match 23 - Erangel

Nepali Squad High Voltage emerged victorious with seven kills in the second-last match of the event. i8 and Magnus managed to hold on to their second and third positions. Apex from Mabetex was named the MVP with six eliminations and 918 damage.

Match 24 - Miramar

With fabulous exploits, GodLike Esports earned an 11-kill victory in the last match of the event. High Voltage fought well in this game and occupied second place with six finishes.

