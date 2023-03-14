PUBG Mobile 2.5 update features, rewards, release date, and more

The PUBG Mobile 2.5 update will arrive on March 16, 2023, with plenty of new features and optimizations. The forthcoming update, slated for release soon, is also significant as it will mark PUBG Mobile's 5th anniversary. Thus, fans can expect a long lineup of themed content in the game.

Players saw the upcoming in-game additions through the 2.5 beta version of the popular title, which was rolled out a few weeks back. Tencent has not green signaled much of the content that users witnessed in the beta version of PUBGM, which includes the 5th anniversary-themed "Imagiversary" mode.

PUBG Mobile 2.5: New features, update rewards, and more coming in the 5th-anniversary version

As mentioned, the next update of PUBG Mobile largely centered around the in-game celebrations of the 5th anniversary. Thus, players will get to see the following features as additions in PUBGM 2.5 patch update:

New Gameplay System - World of Wonder

World of Wonder - New Gameplay System (Image via Tencent)

In the upcoming version, the developers are bringing a new gameplay system, World of Wonder (WOW), besides Ranked and Unranked. WOW will feature a series of maps with different gameplay, including Classic Battle Royale. Besides the BR mode in World of Wonder, there are various other exciting options for new contests, while devs have promised to bring different gameplay maps via future updates.

Imagiversary - 5th anniversary-themed game mode/gameplay

Imagiversary gameplay (Image via Tencent)

Imagiversary, a gameplay themed on the 5th anniversary, will arrive in the game on March 18, 2023. It will allow players to use three themed items, Block Cover, Portable Trampoline, and Dual-Purpose Cannon, introduced in the 2.5 beta version. The themed items will further assist players in executing different types of maneuvers on the battlefield.

Block Cover will generate three different shapes of toy blocks that players can use as a bridge/staircase, a cover, and even an elevator (placed below one's feet). On the other hand, Portal Trampoline will justify its name by giving the players the power to jump to higher grounds. Dual-Purpose Cannon will allow players to use throwables or themselves (to travel longer distances).

Supply Converter in the backpack

Supply Converter (Image via Tencent)

A new device, Supply Converter, for the backpacks will make its way to PUBG Mobile with the 5th anniversary. As the name suggests, it will assist players in converting different supplies they have collected from the ground. One can merge two items in their backpack and create many useful combinations.

Imagination Plaza and District

Imagination Plaza (Image via Tencent)

As one of the 5th anniversary-themed features, a new area named Imaginary Plaza will arrive on the game's Erangel map. Players can visit the Imaginary Plaza, one of the locations from Erangel's Stalber and Quarry. The themed area will feature high-quality, advanced supplies and various specially designed structures.

Besides the Imagination Plaza, a smaller themed area, Imagination District, will be another addition to Erangel and Livik. One can find some of the best loot in these themed areas.

Classic Mode and System updates

Updates in PUBG Mobile's Classic mode (Image via Tencent)

As part of updates in the Classic mode, LMGs, like SP28 and M249, will now be able to be equipped with a brand-new Gun Shield attachment, which will block enemy fire. Apart from the new addition of the Gun Shield attachment, devs will also add Supply Shops in Miramar, Vikendi, Sanhok, and Payload, offering players more tactical options on the battleground.

The Payload mode will also welcome tanks as a part of the vehicles on the battlefield that one can use during fights. Metro Royale mode will also be getting various updates to items and mechanics.

Developers have also confirmed that Creation will undergo an update and will provide the players with functions like "Change Outfits," "Emote Change Speed," "Scene Effects," and many more.

New Gameplay: Nusa Tycoon

Nusa Tycoon (Image via Tencent)

In addition to Imagiversary, PUBG Mobile will welcome another new gameplay, Nusa Tycoon, as part of the 5th-anniversary update. It will be an event-based gameplay that will give each player their island. On these islands, one can use Nusa Coins to upgrade buildings and raise "Prosperity." The city-building gameplay will bring more surprises for the PUBG Mobile players.

Players who update PUBG Mobile to the 2.5 version before March 20 (UTC + 0) will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Harlequin Helmet (3 days) for free.

