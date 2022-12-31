PUBG Mobile becomes the most watched battle royale game of 2022

PUBG Mobile became the most watched battle royale game of 2022, ending yet another year on a great note. It's content was watched for over 112 million hours, the only offering in the genre to exceed 100 million hours watched within the year, according to a report by Esports Chart.

Tencent organized many events, including regional and global tournaments, with prize pools of millions of dollars this year.

It was a fabulous time for PUBG Mobile as it was finally awarded the Esports Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2022. The title is one of the highest-grossing mobile games worldwide, and generated over $9 billion in revenue over the past four years.

PUBG Mobile trumps Free Fire and Fortnite to emerge as the most watched battle royale game of 2022

The game also topped last year in the same category with more than 216 hours-watched. However, it saw a huge drop of around 100 million this time around.

The 31st Southeast Asian Games: PUBG Mobile, which took place from May 19 to 22, 2022, generated a peak viewership of 903K. Indonesia 2 and Vietnam's Vicoi were the winners in the team and Individual categories respectively.

This year, Tencent hosted the PUBG Mobile World Invitational consisting of a hefty prize pool of $3 million. It was held in Riyadh from August 11 to 20, where Vampire Esports lifted the trophy.

The league phase of the prestigious Global Championship 2022 wrapped up earlier in December and the Grand Finals will begin on January 6 in 2023.

Top 5 most watched battle royale games in 2022

PUBG Mobile Apex Legends Free Fire Fortnite PUBG Battlegrounds

Apex Legends ranked second in the most watched battle royale game of 2022 with nearly 62.5 million hours. The ALGS 2022 Split 2 Playoffs emerged as the most popular tournament of the title as it peaked at more than 676K concurrent viewers.

Popular mobile title, Free Fire came in third place in this chart after accumulating 43.83 total hours watched. However, it saw a drop of around 50% in comparison to 2021, despite hosting two World Series (FFWS) this year.

It is also noteworthy that FFWS 2022 Sentosa collected a peak viewership of over 1.45 million, the most in the battle royale genre of tournaments this year.

Fortnite, a famous title by Epic Games, ranked fourth with around 39 million hours in this list. After collecting around 558K peak viewers, the Twitch Rivals Creator Series: North America became the most popular event of the game in 2022.

PUBG: Battlegrounds has claimed fifth position with 29.63 million hours watched. The National Cup generated over 239K concurrent viewers and was the most popular PUBG event of the year.

