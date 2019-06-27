Apex Legends: Season 2 trailer leaks; reveals new legend and more details

Apex Legends Season 2 is scheduled to release soon. The popular Battle Royale has enjoyed some success since its release back in February this year, although the numbers don't seem to have kept up.

Moreover, there was a general sense of frustration with regard to the grinding nature of the Battle Pass mechanics of Season 1.

Hopefully, Season 2 will bring some changes to the mechanics of Apex Legends. Respawn was supposed to officially reveal Season 2's trailers along with other announcements at 10 AM PST on 27 July, but the trailers have leaked ahead of schedule.

Check them out for yourself:

A new legend will be introduced in Season 2. Wattson was introduced back in E3 and her abilities include a lot of electrification. She has an electric fence which she can place and trap enemies. She also seems to have a defibrillator to revive fallen allies but it's unclear if this works like a respawn beacon.

Wattson is the second new legend being introduced, after Octane in Season 1. It is expected that in each season, a new legend will be introduced into the game.

Another detail you can see in the trailer is the changed map. King's Canyon's central tower has been demolished completely and it looks like it will stay that way. There are also huge dinosaurs in the map which act as obstacles and can kill you at any point if you don't tread lightly.

There is also an unnamed hacker who seems to be up to no good, detonating the EMP which blew up the map. They seem to be the real threat in this game and we don't really know who they are yet.

Respawn will reveal more details about Season 2 once it has been released. If you're impatient, you can watch the trailers right now.

