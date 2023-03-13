PUBG Mobile 2.5 update official release date and expected time

PUBG Mobile 2.5 is queued up next. It won't be long before players experience the final version of all the features they initially saw during multiple rounds of extensive beta testing.

Like every other game’s update, it is accompanied by a great deal of hype and enthusiasm in the community. This time, however, the excitement has expanded several times with the much anticipated fifth anniversary celebrations of the game.

The developers have announced the update's release date, but details about the specific timing of its release are currently unavailable.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is set to release on March 16

The 2.5 update of the game is set to become accessible on March 16 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is slated to become accessible to all fans on March 16, 2023. The exact time of the update may vary depending on the region. However, based on the schedule for the previous updates, players can draw out estimates with a fair bit of accuracy.

They can expect to have the latest version of the game available for download by the following times, depending on the platform:

Timings of the previous update (Image via Discord)

App Store by 1:30 am UTC+0

APK file on the website by 1:45 am UTC+0

Google Play Store by 4:00 am UTC+0

Since social media posts indicate that the fifth-anniversary version will be available on the specified date, players can expect the patch to begin rolling out even a few days prior.

Usually, players in Vietnam have access to the latest version about two days prior. At the same time, the update hit a day early in the Korean and Japanese versions as well. In this instance, the update might be released on March 14 and March 15, respectively.

However, it is important to emphasize that the timing mentioned earlier for the PUBG Mobile 2.5 update is just an estimation based on the pattern for the previous updates. An official announcement for the developers is expected very soon.

PUBG Mobile 2.5 update features

The update will feature loads of content related to the 5th anniversary of the game (Image via Tencent Games)

The developers have tested a wide array of features during multiple rounds of the 2.5 beta testing, and some of these are expected to be available in the latest version:

New themed gameplay mode Metro Royale updates Payload Updates World of Wonder and Gear front mode optimization

It is important to note that the content in the beta test is subject to change before the official release.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing or downloading PUBG Mobile or its beta.

