PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta APK download link and installation guide

The first round of beta testing for PUBG Mobile 2.5 is now open, offering players a range of features to try out. The themed game mode is a key highlight of the beta client, featuring attractive new elements such as Portable Trampolines and Cannons.

The World of Wonder Gameplay has also received updates to enhance the overall experience. Android users can install the beta and test out these features using the APK file provided by the developers.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta using APK file

Downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta is relatively straightforward and can be done without much difficulty. This is because the developers officially provide the APK file for the beta client, making it convenient for players from around the world to enjoy this version of the battle royale title.

You can follow the instructions provided in the section given below to try the beta version of the game:

Step 1: First, open the download page for the 2.5 beta APK file. The developers have released two files, and the links for each of these are as follows:

Android (x64) – https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Android (x32) – https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

The size of the first file is 704 MB, while the second comes in at around 791 MB. Apart from this, you are also required to download an additional resource pack to play the game. More information about this is provided below.

Click on the Download Android Version option (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After accessing the website, click the Download Android Version button to get the APK file.

Step 3: Enable the Install from Unknown Source option from the device’s settings and install the file on your device.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, navigate through the apps on your device and open the PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta.

Pick the preferred resource pack (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Provide the required permissions. You will then be presented with an option to pick your preferred resource pack.

The two available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 413.1 MB

HD Resource Pack – 750.2 MB

Step 6: You can sign in as a guest and enjoy playing the latest PUBG Mobile beta.

In the event of a parsing error, you should first attempt to reinstall the game on your device. If the problem persists, downloading the client once again from the official website and installing it will likely solve the error.

New PUBG Mobile 2.5 beta features

With the first round of beta testing underway, the developers have unveiled many new features. Some of these are as follows:

New Themed Gameplay mode for Erangel (Available on February 16, 2023)

Themed areas – Imagination Plaza is a new large themed area where users can unlock crates to obtain advanced resources.

New item (Block Cover) – It is found in crates and consists of three shapes.

New item (Portable Trampoline) – Similar to the Block Cover, this can also be found in crates, and players can use it to launch themselves in the air.

New item (Portable Cannon) – After placing it, individuals can use it to launch throwables or themselves over a distance.

World of Wonder Gameplay updates (Available on February 16, 2023)

More maps and items are available for better gameplay.

Improved features.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from downloading or playing PUBG Mobile or its beta version.

