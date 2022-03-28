5 best games like PUBG Mobile for Xiaomi phones

PUBG Mobile was among the pioneering battle royale shooting games for iOS and AOS. The game acquired a massive fanbase and successfully created an impactful esports scenario for mobile gamers globally. Thus, it paved the way for the launch of several other BR titles.

If PUBG Mobile revolutionized the FPS genre for smartphones, Xiaomi was among the companies that helped create a market for affordable value-for-money Android devices. Although the organization and its subsidiaries have launched several premium models, the mid-range market has built its brand.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The games included in the list have different minimum system requirements considering the variety of devices Xiaomi boasts.

PUBG Mobile: Most suitable alternatives for Xiaomi devices

1) PUBG: New State

Krafton's PUBG: New State was released with a focus on providing a higher-end variant for PUBG Mobile. Both titles share the same developers, so there are a plethora of similarities in graphics.

Hence, PUBG: New state is an excellent alternative if players consider the in-game features like gun mechanics, game physics, and graphics quality. Its graphics also seem pretty futuristic with improved gameplay.

On paper, the game is suitable for 2 GB RAM devices, but users must only install it if they have a 4 GB RAM device for a smoother experience.

2) Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX

Like PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire has been wildly popular across the globe. Both games share similar battlefield experiences, with the latter being a lower-end alternative.

Free Fire has also seen plenty of improvements that have made it compatible with most of 2 GB and 3 GB RAM phones.

For an enhanced Free Fire experience, users can install the MAX variant that provides better quality. The original game and Free Fire MAX feature additional content like characters, gloo walls, pets, etc., other than the realistic battlefield setting.

3) PUBG Mobile Lite

A section of fans own low-end smartphones and want to enjoy the authentic PUBG experience. The lite variant of the popular BR shooter provides an excellent alternative to users seeking low-level minimum system requirements.

Gamers get similar characters, maps, skins, guns, modes, and many more with the same design of graphics and a compressed quality. Those with 2 GB or higher RAM AOS smartphones can download and play the Lite version without much hassle.

4) COD Mobile

Every FPS fan is aware of the Call of Duty franchise, considered one of the greatest. Activision followed the trend set by popular mobile game adaptations and launched COD Mobile in 2019. Its focus was replicating the success of the original PC titles' success for AOS and iOS.

COD Mobile has been one of the best games in terms of quality of graphics and in-game content. It offers high-end gaming output and fan service in the form of new introductions. Activision often introduces content from other famous Call of Duty titles to the COD Mobile.

5) Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is a free-to-play battle royale that offers exceptional graphics and a highly engaging shooting gaming experience. The game's graphic style is akin to Apex Legends, PUBG, and Fortnite.

Players can also find an array of weapons with magnificent exo-suits and futuristic vehicles. The setting seems futuristic and deserted, where users can use different skills and power-ups on the battlefield.

