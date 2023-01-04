PUBG Mobile 2.4 update direct APK download link for Android

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 update has begun rolling out, and players will have access to the latest version within a few days. The primary attractions of the patch include the Martial Showdown mode and the game's partnership with Bruce Lee, which has got the fans buzzing.

As an extra incentive to download the patch between January 4 and 15, the developers will provide players with 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Pan Pan Helmet (3d).

You can download the update through the stores when these become available. Additionally, you may utilize the APK file offered on the official website.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 2.4 update using the APK file

The update will be available on the link by early January 6, 2023 (Image via Discord)

In addition to utilizing the respective app stores, players frequently download the new PUBG Mobile versions using the APK file. The developers themselves provide the download link on the game’s website; thus, there are no hazards for gamers.

The following is a download link for the 2.4 update:

PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK download link: Click here.

Note: Please remember that the above download URL provides the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 2.3 version. According to the official announcement, the updated file should be available via the same URL by January 6, 2023, at 1:45 AM (UTC +0).

Once the file has been made available for download, you will be able to update to the latest 2.4 versions by following the instructions outlined in the following steps:

Step 1: Use the link above to download the APK file for the 2.4 update.

It is essential to ensure that there is sufficient download space available on your device.

Step 2: Once the file is on your device, you must turn on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and complete the installation.

Step 3: Upon the conclusion of the game’s installation, open it and download the required resource packs.

Step 4: Finally, you must sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. You will then be able to access the PUBG Mobile 2.4 update and try out the different features.

As with previous updates, developers have prepared unique after-update rewards for players who install the latest version. Additionally, you are advised to download the latest patch as soon as possible since you cannot pair and match with those who have already done so.

If you aren’t comfortable using the APK file, they can use the Google Play Store instead. As per the official announcement, the update will be available by January 6, 2023, at 4:00 AM (UTC +0).

On the other hand, iOS users have no option other than to use the Apple App Store. The 2.4 update will be accessible on it by January 6, 2023, at 1:30 AM (UTC +0).

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Players located in the nation are advised to refrain from downloading or playing the battle royale game due to limitations enforced by the government.

