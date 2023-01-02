PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained popularity over the last few years owing to its reduced device requirements and somewhat comparable gameplay to its superior variant. The developers have made several changes to ensure its compatibility.

Even though the game does not have a definitive update schedule, the developers occasionally release new updates to provide a better experience by repairing existing bugs and glitches.

The 0.24.0 version is finally available and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store or via the APK file provided on the official website. This update brings the ability to select servers besides launching new rifles and more.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 version on Android using APK file

Downloading the APK is a common installation method among PUBG Mobile Lite players. Since the developers provide the download directly on the official website, there is no need to search the internet for a legitimate file. It also eliminates the possibility of getting a virus from fake files.

You may follow the instructions given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.24.0 update on your Android device:

Step 1: Access the PUBG Mobile Lite official website on any web browser. You may immediately access it using this link: "https://www.pubgmlite.com/en-US/."

Click on the APK download button to get the 0.24.0 APK file (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the “APK Download” button to initiate the download.

This 0.24.0 APK file is 675 MB; therefore, you must ensure adequate storage space on the device before downloading.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, you can access the device’s settings to toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option.

You may skip this step if you have previously enabled the option.

Step 4: Navigate through your device and install the previously downloaded APK file.

Sign in to your account to enjoy the new version (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, you may open the latest version of the game and sign in to your existing account to enjoy the toned-down variant of the same.

Suppose you face an error message during the process, you may consider redownloading the APK file from the website and completing the installation procedure as provided above.

Google Play Store (Alternative process)

You may download the game using the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Instead of using the APK file, you can also resort to the Google Play Store to download the 0.24.0 version on your device.

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Play Store page of PUBG Mobile Lite. You may use the link provided below to reach the same:

Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: As part of the next step, tap on the “Install” button. If you own an older game version, hit the “Update” button.

The battle royale title will be downloaded and installed on your device shortly.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title.

