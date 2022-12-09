PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK download link and installation guide

PUBG Mobile beta versions are eagerly awaited since they reveal the new features of the game’s upcoming update. The developers recently released the beta version of the 2.4 patch, and the entire community is thrilled with its release.

Gamers can access it to find new content, such as the new Dancing Lion vehicle, Grappling Hook, Martial Arts Arena, and more. In addition, there are multiple changes to the Metro Royale mode.

Individuals interested in downloading the new PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta can use the APK files that the developers have made available. The following section provides more information on how individuals can complete the download and installation procedures.

How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta using the APK file

Downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta using an APK file isn’t that hard, and you can easily get it on your devices. The steps below will take you through the entire process:

Step 1: First, you must head over to the download page of the game’s 2.4 beta version. There are two different types of files available, and the links for both of them are provided below:

Android (x64): https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Android (x32): https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

The x64 version’s APK file is around 753 MB. On the other hand, the size for the x32 version is 672 MB. Additionally, you will have to download resource packs; hence, it is important to ensure sufficient storage space is on your device.

Get the required file on your device (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Once the necessary APK file is on your device, you may enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and install it.

Step 3: After the installation, you should open the 2.4 beta. Subsequently, you can proceed to download the required resource pack.

Step 4: Upon completing the resource pack’s download, use the “Guest” button to sign in. You may then continue to enjoy the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta and the different features integrated by the developers.

The main aim of the beta version is to test out the features for bugs and glitches. Accordingly, reporting the bugs, you encounter while playing the 2.4 beta version of the battle royale title is advised.

Features of PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta

Listed below are the main features that players will be able to find in the ongoing PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta:

Classic updates

Dancing Lion: Dancing Lion is a two-person vehicle that can be stored in a backpack and used without limit.

Dancing Lion is a two-person vehicle that can be stored in a backpack and used without limit. Grappling Hook: Grappling hook can grapple and reach different locations.

Grappling hook can grapple and reach different locations. Martial Arts Arena: Martial Arts Arenas will be available during the match period. Dancing Lion can be found in the middle of this arena.

Martial Arts Arenas will be available during the match period. Dancing Lion can be found in the middle of this arena. Back for Honor: Players who get eliminated and recalled can issue a revenge mission, i.e., offering a challenge to the original eliminator. If the eliminator accepts that, their location gets revealed to the players. Eventually, taking down the eliminator within a specific period will provide exclusive rewards. However, if individuals fail to do so, the eliminator gets the rewards.

Metro Royale Updates

New map with two modes: Basic and Advanced

New Ziplines and Stairs to move quickly

New NPC enemies

New, sellable items (Biological Sample, Process – GPU, Gold Piles, and Lens)

Increased Inventory Capacity to 30.

Check out more about the features by visiting this link.

Disclaimer: The government banned PUBG Mobile in India under Section 69A of the IT Act. As a result, players from the nation must not play or download the battle royale title or its beta version due to government-imposed restrictions.

