How to play latest PUBG Mobile Lite version on Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite has carved a place for itself in the highly competitive mobile battle royale space, primarily due to its lower device requirements and enthralling gameplay experience that matches the regular version. The game is exclusive to Android devices and takes various concessions like a limited lobby and a smaller map to be playable on entry-level devices.

The battle royale game may be downloaded straight from the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the official website. This article provides a comprehensive guide to downloading the game.

Guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile Lite latest version

Many PUBG Mobile Lite players prefer to sideload the game’s APK on their device. You may follow the instructions provided below to get the battle royale title.

Step 1: Access the game’s official website on any web browser. Here is the link to visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Visit the game's website and click on the "APK Download" button (Image via Tecent)

Step 2: Click the “APK Download” button to download the 0.23.0 APK file.

The size of this APK file is 946 MB. Thus, your device should have additional storage space available to complete the installation and download the update.

Here is the size of the game's APK file (Image via Opera GX)

Step 3: Once the download is complete on your device, access the settings and enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option. You may skip to the next step if this has been enabled previously.

Step 4: Navigate through your downloads to install the APK that you have downloaded.

Step 5: After the installation is complete, open PUBG Mobile Lite. An update dialog box will pop up on the screen.

Step 6: Click the Update button to get the latest version.

The size of this in-game patch is 226.16 MB, and it is recommended to download it in a Wi-Fi environment. If you press the cancel button, the game will automatically shut down.

You can finally sign in to play (Image via Tecent)

Step 7: You may log in to your account or create a new one to enjoy the battle royale title.

In case you encounter an error message during the installation phase, you may proceed with downloading the APK again and subsequently repeat the above instructions.

Google Play Store

Another method for downloading the game is through the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

If you wish to download the game through the Google Play Store, you may follow the instructions given below.

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store page of the game on your device. Alternatively, you may click on this link to directly reach that particular page.

Step 2: Press the Install button on the right side to get the battle royale title.

Step 3: Once the installation is done, open PUBG Mobile Lite and download the necessary update.

Even when acquiring the game through the Google Play Store, you must download an additional patch to be able to access your account and enjoy the latest version.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, Indian gamers are advised not to download or play PUBG Mobile Lite on their device.

