5 best city-building games released in the last two years

City-building games have a unique appeal but require patience and commitment. The results may not be immediately visible, and it may take weeks or even months before players are able to build their ideal city.

The genre has diversified significantly over the years, with many of the newer games employing innovative gameplay mechanics. Some city-building games, such as the Anno series, have integrated military combat and elements of strategy games.

As such, the genre hasn't stagnated, and new city-building games seem to be popping up all the time. Here is a list of some of the recently released modern city-building games worth picking up.

5 best contemporary city-building games

1) Townscaper

Released on: 30 June 2020

30 June 2020 Available on: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Web Browser, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Townscaper is an easily accessible indie city-building game where users get to build colorful towns around pleasant-looking curvy lanes and rolling vistas that resemble the Greek island of Crete.

A satisfying and addictive city-builder that has an open-ended and easy-to-use control panel, Townscraper allows users to express their creativity while designing the towns of their dreams. Due to its minimalistic gameplay, Townscaper is an aesthetically pleasing game with a mainstream appeal.

2) Diplomacy is Not an Option

Released on: February 2022

February 2022 Available on: Microsoft Windows

Diplomacy is Not an Option is a game that can keep players constantly on their toes. It’s a unique city-builder set in a medieval fantasy world where the player's settlement gets constantly bombarded with waves of enemy soldiers.

A fast-paced game where the rulers of each kingdom constantly tussle against one another for control over scarce resources. The primary objective is to fend off waves of enemy attacks while getting all the technological advancement research tools locked up safe inside the city walls.

Diplomacy is Not an Option is a frenetic yet fun city-builder that offers plenty of defensive customizations like building ditches, arrow towers, siege equipment, and a host of military units for players to defend their kingdom.

3) Cartel Tycoon

Released on: 26 July 2022

26 July 2022 Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Set in a fantasy city run by drug cartels, Cartel Tycoon is an indie city-builder title where players take on the role of a drug lord involved in the supply of illegal products. In addition to simulation elements, the game also features base-building mechanics. Players will be required to set up a supply route, choose the agents to deliver the goods, and defend the base from rival cartels.

Cartel Tycoon is a predominantly story-driven business simulation title that blends cartel management with city-building elements.

4) Sapiens

Released on: 27 July 2022

27 July 2022 Available on: Microsoft Windows

A city-building game that has elements of simulation and strategy, Sapiens places gamers in the shoes of a prehistoric caveman. As the leader of a tribe, it is the player's duty to take care of their community and build a formidable settlement. Each tribe starts off on a procedurally generated campaign map, and they need to compete, survive, grow, and thrive.

Unlike other city-building games where users are the omnipotent creators of the city, players take on the role of a tribesman in Sapiens.

5) The Wandering Village

Released on: 14 September 2022 (Early Access)

14 September 2022 (Early Access) Available on: Xbox One, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Xbox Series X and Series S

The Wandering Village is a gorgeously beautiful city-building game in which cities are located on the back of giant wandering beasts in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by toxic plants.

Players assume the role of the leader of the settlement and have to build a symbiotic relationship with their giant host. The colossal creatures provide everything the settlers need, including resources and nourishment. Players can gather resources, farm, fish, and harvest the materials on the creature's back, but they'll also have to ensure that their host remains safe, happy, and healthy.

