5 best simulation games on discount for the Steam Summer Sale 2022

The annual Steam Summer Sale has begun with PC players flocking to get their hands on some of the best deals on video games this summer. This year's Steam Summer Sale, which will last till July 7, 2022, has listed some of the biggest titles at hefty discounts.

Games from almost every genre are available at unimaginably low prices. Simulation games are no exception to this, with multiple kinds of sim games available at staggering discounts for the Steam Summer Sale.

Steam @Steam Summer Sale ! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from... someone named Clorthax?



store.steampowered.com



#SteamDeals It's that time of year again: welcome to the SteamSummer Sale! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from... someone named Clorthax? It's that time of year again: welcome to the Steam ☀ Summer Sale ☀! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from... someone named Clorthax?store.steampowered.com#SteamDeals https://t.co/lmkDZfDqnL

Simulation games are a unique genre of video games that try to immerse players in the experience by closely simulating real-world experiences. These games do not fit the description of typical video games, as instead of trying to envelop players in an impossible fantasy, these games revel in recreating real-life scenarios and activities in a virtual environment.

Here are five of the best simulation games that players should definitely not miss out on during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From racing to managing Jurassic World, here are five of the best simulation games on discount for the Steam Summer Sale

5) Forza Horizon 5 - 20% off

The Forza Motorsport series is one of the racing simulation genre's flagship franchises. With a huge roster of cars, each scanned precisely to bring every single detail from exterior bodywork to engine layouts and interiors, Forza prides itself on producing the most authentic driving and racing experience.

The Forza Horizon games are a spin-off of the pure simulation Forza Motorsport series, bringing sim-cade gameplay to a massive open world with seamless multiplayer connectivity.

The Horizon games are quite possibly one of the very best open world racing games out there, and the newest entry in the series, Forza Horizon 5, has raised the bar even higher. With a massive map of Mexico and an ever-growing roster of cars from various manufacturers around the globe, players have a lot to explore.

Forza Horizon 5 allows players to customize their rides with custom body kits and wheels, performance upgrades, and engine swaps. Players are at full liberty to modify their cars as they see fit. If that's not enough, the game retains the performance sliders from Motorsport titles that give players even more control when tuning their vehicles.

Forza Horizon 5 is the best sim-cade racer for players that are fresh to the racing simulation sub-genre. Its driving systems are much more simplified, making it accessible to newcomers while retaining the depth of the core series for hardcore racing enthusiasts. Steam is offering a 20% discount on the game's original price for the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

4) The Sims 4 - 75% off

The Sims 4 is the perfect social simulation title for players to pick up during the Steam Summer Sale. The game is known for giving players all the tools necessary to create their avatars and see them interact in the most bizarre ways possible with the environment and other characters in the game.

The game is all about creating a 'Sim' with unique traits, watching them through the seven stages of their lives and how they interact with other Sims in the game. Players can also create occult characters like vampires, aliens, werewolves, spellcasters, etc., or create pet dogs and cats for their Sims.

Just like in real life, players can buy property and houses in The Sims 4 for their little avatars. These houses can be furnished and customized to the player's liking using a robust 'Build mode' in the game.

The Sims 4 is all about managing the ups and downs of a Sims' life and watching them live their everyday lives in a world whose rules are governed by the player. Building and decorating beautiful homes for the Sims and their families and traveling to different neighborhoods to meet and interact with other Sims is the main draw of these games.

For the ongoing Steam Summer Sale 2022, The Sims 4 is discounted at 75% of its original price for the game's standard edition.

3) Euro Truck Simulator 2 - 75% off

Ever wondered how a trucker manages to drive those huge, hulking trucks to move cargo across massive distances? If you have, then Euro Truck Simulator is just the game to try, especially given the hefty discount during the Steam Summer Sale.

As the name suggests, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is all about the life of a trucker, delivering cargo and other goods across more than 60 European cities, managing a huge fleet of trucks, and driving these ultra-heavy vehicles with utmost precision and skill. While this game lets players get behind the wheel and drive, it is far from a racing simulator.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is all about skillful driving, maintaining speed and control over the vehicle, obeying traffic regulations, and micromanaging fuel. The game also has engine, suspension, transmission, and brake wear and tear systems. Driving rough and skipping maintenance of the trucks before going out on a long delivery can cause them to break down on the road.

A business metagame is built within the base game that allows players to establish their own trucking company, buy garages, manage a fleet of trucks and hire drivers to make deliveries across the continent.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is discounted at 75% of its original price for the Steam Summer Sale 2022, making it one of the best simulation game deals that players should not miss out on.

2) Jurassic World Evolution 2 - 50% off

Ever since Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park films came out, people have always wondered what a real-life Jurassic Park would look and feel like. Although the possibility of getting prehistoric dinosaurs to once again live and breathe among us is quite thin, the Jurrasic World Evolution games allow for just that, but in a virtual environment.

While the concept of dinosaurs roaming about isn't exactly something players would expect from a "simulation" title, the game focuses on the upkeep of the park and various elements that make it a business simulation game.

In Jurassic World Evolution 2, players are given the tools and liberty to create and manage their own Jurassic theme park and sanctuary. Players can bioengineer dinosaurs with sophisticated AI that makes them feel and react intelligently to the world around them.

The game also has a hefty campaign mode that loosely connects to the events following the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The game features iconic characters from the movies like Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dr. Claire Dearing, voiced by Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the perfect management game for players to pick up during the Steam Summer Sale, especially considering that it carries a 50% discounted price tag.

1) Microsoft Flight Simulator - 20% off

Microsoft Flight Simulator is exactly what its name states. A hyper-realistic flight simulator that allows players to experience the awe and intricacies of piloting domestic and commercial aircraft.

The game features authentic aircraft models that, just like the cars in Forza games, are fully scanned to bring every single detail of their real-life counterparts into the game. Microsoft Flight Simulator also features a unique 'Live Weather' system that allows players to experience real-time weather with accurate wind speed, direction, temperature, humidity, rain, etc.

Microsoft Flight Simulator features over 37,000 airports that are accessible in-game, with 40 of these airports being hand-crafted by the developers to look as realistic as possible. The game also features more than 35 different aircraft to fly, with more being added via post-launch DLCs.

Microsoft Flight Simulator carries a 20% discount on its original price for all game editions during the ongoing Steam Summer Sale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far