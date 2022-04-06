5 most diverse simulator games players should try out

Simulator games offer a unique way to let players experience a career they never really considered. They may not be as entertaining as AAA titles, but these offerings provide a deep understanding of specific jobs.

Some simulators focus on accuracy and force users to learn the technical skills needed to play games like in real life, while other laid-back simulators are perfect for taking a break from the real world.

The most diverse simulator games gamers should try out

There are various such titles players can choose from and try out their favorite activities. There is something for everyone, from popular racing simulators like Gran Turismo 7 to building simulator games like Zoo Tycoon.

Here are some diverse games that users should give a go:

1) Train Sim World 2

UK-based developers Dovetail Games released the latest installment of their flagship train simulator series known as Train Sim World 2 in 2020. This title features four main railway routes like its predecessors: Northern TransPennine, Main-Spessart Bahn, Long Island Rail Road, and Great Western Express.

This interactive sim lets gamers walk around the game world in first-person mode and can do certain activities like changing switches, coupling, and refueling. It features hundreds of trains suited for different purposes, ranging from super-fast bullet trains to heavy-duty, long-haul ones.

The title aims to offer an accurate train loco-pilot experience with real-life base rail routes.

Players can also use The Preserved Collection, which allows them to import owned bundled routes and DLCs from previous Train Sim World titles.

2) Euro Truck Simulator 2

SCS Software released Euro Truck Simulator 2 in 2012 as an open-world truck simulator based on routes from Europe. A sequel to the already-popular Euro Truck Simulator (2008), players get the opportunity to drive some of the world's best trucks and experience the adventures of a truck driver.

The game features a condensed depiction of Europe, where users have to pick jobs to deliver different types of goods in various locations. After collecting enough funds, they can buy their own garages and trucks and even hire other drivers to work for them.

This lets gamers build their own logistics empire and helps them understand the truck delivery business. The game features some excellent gameplay features and seamless driving mechanics.

At the time of long hauls, they need to get sufficient rest, or they will doze off after driving for long hours.

SCS has partnered with some of the biggest truck manufacturers, namely Renault, Scania, and Mercedes-Benz, to feature the best trucks on the market right now. Players taking their Mercedes-Benz truck and cruising on a six-lane expressway in Germany is one of the best ways to detach themselves from the outside world.

3) Farming Simulator 22

No title can offer a better farming simulation than Farming Simulator 22, developed by GIANTS Software. Based on American and European environments, users can take on the role of a modern farmer and build their farms.

The game offers a wide variety of farming options focusing on animal farming, agriculture, and even forestry. Gamers get to operate over 400 real-life-based machines and 100+ agricultural tools.

With the introduction of three new maps, namely, Erlengrat, Haut-Beyleron, and Elmcreek, players experience seasonal changes, which adversely affect crop farming.

As players progress, they will eventually build their own farming empire, owning acres of land for agriculture and animal husbandry. They will also need hundreds of machines and vehicles to support the business.

The title offers extensive knowledge about agriculture and needs creativity for gamers to build their own farming empire.

4) Microsoft Flight Simulator

Xbox and Asobo Games released Microsoft Flight Simulator fourteen years after Microsoft Flight Simulator X was released in 2006. The series received a major overhaul with its latest release as Asobo went above and beyond to make it one of the best flight simulators.

The game offers the entire map of the world using Bing Maps, and Microsoft's flagship Azure AI generates a 3D model of the Earth rendered in real-time. This allows users to experience real-time weather and its effects on the environment.

Microsoft Flight Simulator possesses a strongly built gaming engine, which provides flight control with optimum accuracy.

The game offers stunning open-world visuals with over 1,000 accurately modeled surfaces. Flight Simulator has received lots of positive reviews from the gaming community and is a must-try for anyone who wants to experience the challenging job of pilots.

5) Sims 4

Sims 4 is a social simulation offered by EA that focuses on players who want to make their characters experience their deepest fantasies. First released in 2015, the game was hailed with negative reviews due to the sheer lack of content.

However, EA reacted quickly and released new content for the title ever since. As of now, Sims 4 is one of the most diverse games in the Sim series, where users can create their own sim and start living the life they want.

The Create a Sim mode allows them to build their own character from scratch and can customize features like body shape, ethnicity, personality traits, and much more.

There are no boundaries or particular paths that gamers have to take, and all the consequences will result from their actions. They can do a wide range of activities, from choosing romantic partners to being evil.

With the latest DLC expansions, players can also own their own pets, try out magical powers, move to other countries, etc. Sim 4, with all its DLCs, is undoubtedly one of the best simulator games to play in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

