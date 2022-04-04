5 most iconic moments in video games

Video games have been ever evolving since their inception. Developers are coming up with titles offering a much more immersive experience than ever before. Games are getting superior in visuals, player engagement, and storyline.

When it comes to storytelling, video games offer the best experience. This is due to the high interactivity that players get and the feeling of being a part of the storyline itself.

Disclaimer: Players should note that this article contains spoilers.

Five best memorable moments in video games

The gaming community has witnessed some brilliant games with incredible storylines throughout all these years. These storylines gave birth to some of the most iconic moments in games featuring twists, turns, and jaw-dropping events.

Here are some of the most iconic moments in video games:

1) Plane Crash in Uncharted 3

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception was released in 2011 as the third installment of Sony’s flagship Uncharted series. With players taking on the role of Nathan Drake, the game had one of the best gameplays of all time.

Nathan and his mentor Victor started their journey in search of the lost city of Iram of the Pillars when they were encountered by Sullivan’s former employer, Katherine Marlowe. Anyone who has completed Uncharted 3 will surely remember the enthralling plane chase scene by the protagonist.

As the cargo plane takes off, Nathan Drake somehow manages to hop on the wheel and successfully sneaks into the play. The scene features some thrilling moments as Nathan Drake holds on to his life multiple times. The particular scene was so engaging that it became one of the most iconic moments in the series’ history.

2) James finds videotape in Silent Hill 2

Konami’s flagship horror game series, Silent Hill, received its second installment as Silent Hill 2 in 2001. Players take on the role of James Sunderland, who ventures into the town of Silent Hill when he receives a letter from his dead wife indicating her presence in the town.

Even though his wife died from an illness three years ago, James still insisted on meeting her wife at their “special place”. The most iconic moment in the game was when James discovered a videotape that showed him and his wife chatting and having a good time.

But things went downhill pretty quickly when the videotape showed him grabbing a pillow and suffocating his wife to death. This shocking revelation to all the players gave a completely new turn to the storyline.

3) Joker’s last laugh in Batman: Arkham City

Rocksteady and Warner Bros released Batman: Arkham City in 2011 as the second installment of the Batman: Arkham series. A sequel to the massively successful Batman: Arkham Asylum, developers offered an urban slum in Gotham City where players can use Batman’s combat skills to beat up the thugs.

According to Arkham Asylum, players already know that Batman’s biggest rival, the Joker, suffered from illness and faced physical deterioration. To make his evil plans successful, Joker infected Batman with his poisoned blood, which forced Batman to look for a cure for the infection. After Batman successfully destroys all the dreams of Joker and is left with the last vial of the antidote manufactured by Mr. Freeze, there is an unexpected turn of events.

After Batman took some of the antidote himself, he thought for a split second to save his arch-enemy, Joker. At that moment, Joker stabbed Batman in the shoulder, causing the remaining antidote to drop. Joker then had one last laugh before dying with a creepy smile.

4) Booker and Comstock in BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite was released in 2013 as the third installment of 2K Games’ BioShock series. The game is based on 1912, where players take on the role of agent Booker DeWitt, who is desperate to find a trapped young woman known as Elizabeth.

The game features a stunning world of retro-sci-fi technology with gorgeous-looking landscapes. Elizabeth possesses strange powers to manipulate the space-time continuum and will be responsible for intensively damaging the city of Columbia. BioShock Infinite has one of the most iconic endings in the series.

When Booker was reborn as Zachary Comstock in a different universe, he decided to end this cycle by dying at his baptism. Elizabeth from other universes gathered around him and drowned him underwater.

5) No Russian mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Infinity Ward and Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 as the sixth installment of the Call of Duty series. Sequel to the extremely popular Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the game is filled with engaging missions like its predecessors.

One of the most striking missions in Modern Warfare 2 was the “No Russian” mission. Players will take on the role of Alexei Borodin, who joins a group of Russian terrorists as they plan to cause a mass murder at Moscow airport.

Borodin and four other gunmen will mow down the crowd at the Moscow airport and showcase a heartbreaking mass murder scene. Though the mission faced a lot of controversy, developers informed players that they had the option not to shoot anyone or even skip the task entirely.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar