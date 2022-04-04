How to obtain the first and free Cooking Table in Rune Factory 5?

Nintendo Switch’s latest role-playing simulator, Rune Factory 5, has gotten quite popular in the last couple of weeks, soon after its official launch in the west.

When it initially came out in Japan in May 2021, the game was highly anticipated by western audiences. Fortunately, it did deliver in bringing a fun and exciting adventure to fans.

Like any farm simulator, Rune Factory 5 provides a very immersive farming experience apart from the adventuring and exploration that the narrative already has on offer.

Cooking is one of the most important mechanics in the game, apart from farming, as it allows players to cook all kinds of recipes, which will provide additional supportive skills, like a straight-up buff to damage.

There are a lot of recipes in the game that adventurers will be able to play around with. However, to be able to cook in Rigbarth, players will first need to learn how to cook and then get a hold of a cooking table on which to cook those recipes.

Many players new to the franchise have been having trouble getting into cooking in Rune Factory 5. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Getting the first Cooking Table in Rune Factory 5

The cooking mechanic will not be something that players will be able to get into as soon as the game starts. They will need to make a fair bit of progress in the narrative to unlock the mission that will allow them to cook in Rune Factory 5.

While the game allows players to purchase different types of cooking tables from the store located in Rigbarth, the first table that players will be able to get their hands on is a free one that they can get by traveling to Studio Palmo.

Hence, to get cooking in the role-playing simulator, players will first need to,

First, get their hands on a Cooking Licence. To do so, adventurers will need to make their way to the Rigbarth outpost, where they will need to speak to Saint Eliza and pick the Cooking license option from the options that she will present them.

Players will then be required to spend 200p and take the Culinary License test. Upon doing so, they will be automatically rewarded with the Cooking License, which will allow the protagonist to get their hands on a cooking table.

To get their first and free cooking table of the game, Rune Factory 5 players must then make their way to Studio Palmo and interact with the owner (also called Palo) there. They will automatically receive a cooking table for their efforts upon conversing with him.

This will be the only free table in the game, and if players wish to get their hands on a few more, they will have to shell out 500G for each.

After the table is gifted to the players, they will be provided with three options regarding delivery. They can either choose to deliver the table to their room in SEED HQ (to one of their farm dragons), or they can choose to carry the table themselves. The community highly recommends that players opt into keeping the cooking table in their room.

After getting the license and obtaining the cooking table, there are primarily two ways players will be able to cook their food. The most direct way is to use known recipes that adventurers will get by exploring and completing other quests.

The second option, which is not as effective, is to experiment and come up with new recipes. This method is not recommended for those new to the game and is just getting into the cooking mechanics of Rune Factory 5.

