Rune Factory 5 quest guide: Where to find the Goblin Archer

Side Quests form a good portion of the gameplay in Rune Factory 5. Nintendo Switch’s latest role-playing simulator has a ton of content for players to sieve through, and main missions along with side quests are one of the best ways for players to gain more levels and resources in the game.

While most side missions are simple, others aren't so straightforward to complete. One such quest is the “Wanted Monster” mission which tasks players with finding the wanted monsters, lowering their HP, and then capturing them.

While catching the monster isn’t too difficult to accomplish, finding the monsters themselves is proving to be a challenge.

As they are fugitives, some of the monsters aren’t exactly easy to come across, and many players have been struggling with one in particular. Here's a quick and easy guide for the Rune Factory 5 community to locate the Goblin Archer.

Finding the Goblin Archer in Rune Factory 5

What makes finding the Goblin Archer in Rune Factory 5 such an elusive task is the quest hint, which just states, “Last Seen: Phoros Woodlands.”

Phoros Woodlands is one of the biggest areas in the game, and it isn't exactly easy navigating around it, let alone finding a fugitive monster in it.

To find the Goblin Archer, players will need to,

First, accept the quest from Livia, which adventurers will be able to do by talking to her and then selecting the hunt down Goblin Archer option. Only after starting the quest will the fugitive appear in the Southern part of Phoros Woodlands.

After accepting the quest, players will then need to reach the Woodlands and make their way south, where they will find the bridge. After crossing it, they will come across a cave right next to its end.

Upon entering the cave, players will soon come across the Goblin Archer.

It’s important to note here that while the quest asks players to capture a Goblin Archer, going ahead and getting a hold of just any Goblin Archer enemy will not complete the mission, as adventurers will need to capture a particular one.

To distinguish the wanted monster from others of its kind in Rune Factory 5, players will need to search for a red glow that will be persisting around it. If the monster is giving off a redder hue than the rest of its kind, then that is the one that players will need to battle and capture.

After catching the Goblin Archer in the cave, players will need to head back to Livia in Rigbarth, and upon talking to her, they will be able to close out the quest and complete it.

As a reward, adventurers will be able to get their hands on Cooking Bread x 1.

Edited by Danyal Arabi