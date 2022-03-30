How to unlock the Flower Shop and obtain flower seeds in Rune Factory 5

Since its worldwide release a couple of days ago, Rune Factory 5 has grown to be a very popular title on the Nintendo Switch. The role-playing simulator has a lot to offer players in adventure and exploration. However, one of its most attractive draws is the farming life simulation that it provides.

Farming crops is one of the most critical ways that players will be able to make money in the title, along with acquiring items, crafting, and cooking. There is a lot to do in the world of Rigbarth. However, the first thing that players must achieve if they want to have an easier time in the title is to unlock the Flower Shop.

Flower seeds will or nutrients cannot be bought from the general store in Rune Factory 5. The seeds themselves are surprisingly rare to come across in the game, which is why players will need to rely on the Flower Shop to make money.

However, players are confused about how one should unlock the shop in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will help them have a more informed time in the Nintendo Switch’s latest role-playing simulator.

Unlocking the Flower Shop in Rune Factory 5

The Flower Shop is not something that will automatically be unlocked for players at the start of the game. Adventurers will be required to progress a fair bit into the game before. This feature becomes something that they get access to whenever they can.

Hence, to unlock the Flower Shop, players will need to,

Reach the game’s main narrative point where they come across the bandit King’s Old Base.

They will need to complete the mission, and right after that, Ludmila will come to live in Rigbarth, and players will have to buy the limited flower resources.

After progressing a bit more into the story, Flowerstruck will be unlocked, the official name for the Flower Shop in Rune Factory 5.

Once open, the shop will function a lot like the General Store in the game, but for flower seeds. Shipping high-level seeds will also make them available in the shop, so this is something that players can exploit to start a chain of requests at the board, which will unlock new seeds for purchase.

The friendship level mechanic also comes into play when purchasing seeds in the shop, as players will be able to increase their friendship levels with Ludmila. By repeatedly visiting her and purchasing seeds from her.

While the General Store offers a lot in terms of purchasables, flower seeds and nutrients are not some of them. As farming and making money through it is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Rune Factory 5, it's advised that players unlock it as soon as possible and ship as many seeds as possible to get a thriving farm going.

Additionally, the Flower Shop also has nutrients for purchase. Hence, adventurers will not have to craft them at the Chemistry Lab. Players will also be able to upgrade the shop's stock further by upgrading the facility at Palmo's furniture shop.

