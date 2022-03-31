How to tame monsters, and which monsters should players tame in Rune Factory 5

The role-playing simulator, Rune Factory 5, is one of the Nintendo Switch’s latest hits and has grown to be immensely popular in the short span of time that it has been out for western audiences.

The title provides a lot of adventuring and exploration, along with an immersive farming simulation, which is one of the core mechanics of income in Rigbarth.

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA runefactory-5.com

Grow crops and care for monsters

🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth

☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger It’s time to see your mission through, Rangers! The wait is finally over, and #RuneFactory5 is available now on #NintendoSwitch Grow crops and care for monsters🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger It’s time to see your mission through, Rangers! The wait is finally over, and #RuneFactory5 is available now on #NintendoSwitch: runefactory-5.com🌽 Grow crops and care for monsters🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger https://t.co/bJWMrdfT7Y

However, another fun mechanic that many players are falling in love with is monster taming, and then later befriending the monster. Every monster in Rune Factory 5 produces useful items, which can be used for a variety of purposes in the game.

However, some players seem to be having trouble grasping this mechanic and how they should go about taming monsters within the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them tame some of the best monsters that the game has to offer.

How to tame monsters in Rune Factory 5

Monster taming is not something that players will be able to do as soon as the game starts. The feature will only be available much later on in the game, and adventurers will need to invest some time completing parts of the main narrative before this mechanic is made available.

Hence, to be able to tame monsters in Rune Factory 5, players will need to:

Get their hands on the Seal spell which is provided by Livia, and can only be obtained once adventurers unlock the Wanted Monsters quest. The spell is what players will need to use to capture monsters in the game.

After obtaining the spell, they will now need to build a monster barn for all the creatures they catch. Fortunately, players will automatically get an objective called “build a Monster barn” as they complete Whispering Woods, and get an earth dragon in the process. To get materials for the barn, adventurers can just visit Ryker at Studio Palmo.

After some more progress, players will also receive their first SEED seal, which is another important tool for capturing monsters in the game. However, even after capturing them, the monsters will not make their way to the barn on their own. Players will need to get some fodder from the Flower Shop to lure the critters into the barn.

But fodder will only work with lower-level monsters. For higher-tier ones, players will need to get their hands on specific items to lure the monsters in. In general, monsters display a heart sign if they like the gift, and if there is a skull, then it indicates a strong dislike.

Further more, adventurers will also get to raise the level of their friendship with each monster. At level 3 or higher, they can start assigning in these monsters tasks, and even get them to fight alongside the protagonist in battle. Some monsters can also be mounted while others produce valuable items.

Which monsters should players tame in Rune Factory 5?

Below is a list of all the monsters that players should look to tame in Rune Factory 5, and the valuable resources that they can provide:

Wooly: Fur

Fleecy: Fur

Cluckadoodle: Egg

Chuckadoodle: Black Feather

Buffamoo: Milk

Buffaloo: Bull’s Horn

Hornet: Honey

Insect: Insect Carapace

Spider: Spider’s Thread

Big Muck: Spore

Fairy: Fairy Dust

Obviously, there are other useful monsters out there as well, however, these are the ones that come highly recommended by the community.

Edited by Atul S