Rune Factory 5 all Body Armor recipes

Rune Factory 5, the latest iteration of Marvelous' fantasy role-playing simulation series, has already garnered a strong fanbase on the Nintendo Switch. The latest mainline iteration has been a long-time coming, as it is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, and its enhanced port was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.
Rune Factory 5 takes players to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice and join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed, as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened. The title follows a refined and familiar gameplay loop built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch.
As users face off against enemies and monsters, defense plays a significant role, and Body Armor is one of the main pieces of equipment that boosts the defense stats.
What are the Body Armors in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?
Body Armor or chest pieces are one of the main armor types in Rune Factory 5. Along with Shield, Headgear, and Footwear, it provides gamers with additional defensive stats to protect against monsters.
There are 21 unique and different Body Armors in Rune Factory 5. Each has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific armor.
Each Body Armor requires different crafting ingredients, ranging from something as simple as Cloths and Skins for the basic Shirt to the Ancient Fish Fin, the Golem Dragon Scale, the Basilisk Scale, General Orb, and the Rune Crystal for the Four Dragon Vest.
Body armor can be crafted at a forge with suitable raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players can easily purchase one from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture and renovate the shop.
As for the Raw Materials, items like Strings, Cloth, Skins, Metals, and Minerals are easy to find. Other things like Ancient Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk Scale, General Orb, and Rune Crystal require special challenges to overcome.
All Body Armor recipes in Rune Factory 5
There are 21 unique Body Armors in Rune Factory 5, so users will start with the Shirt and then craft the higher-level Body Armor with the proper raw materials at the forge.
Shirt (Recipe Level - 2)
- Cloths and Skins
Vest (Recipe Level - 8)
- Cloths and Skins
- Furs
Cotton Cloth (Recipe Level - 12)
- Old Bandage
- Spider's Thread
Mail (Recipe Level - 16)
- Bronze
- Liquids
Chain Mail (Recipe Level - 20)
- Silver
- Strings
Scale Vest (Recipe Level - 25)
- Silver
- Pretty Carapace
- Root
Sprkling Shirt (Recipe Level - 28)
- Gold
- Furs
- Cloths and Skins
Wind Cloak (Recipe Level - 32)
- Black Feather
- Wind Crystal
- Emerald
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Protector (Recipe Level - 38)
- Shoulder Piece
- Diamond
Platinum Mail (Recipe Level - 44)
- Platinum
- Rusted Iron
- Cloths and Skins
Rubber Raincoat (Recipe Level - 46)
- Lightning Horn
- Cloths and Skins
Lamellar Vest (Recipe Level - 50)
- Orichalcum
- Scales
- Strings
Mercenary's Cloak (Recipe Level - 53)
- Quality Worn Cloth
- Big Bird's Comb
- Strange Tentacle
Wooly Shirt (Recipe Level - 56)
- Electro Crystal
- Wooly Furball
- String
Elvish Cloak (Recipe Level - 59)
- Crimson Fur
- Strange Tentacle
- Crystal Skull
- Powders and Spores
Dragon Cloak (Recipe Level - 64)
- Dragon Scale
- Crimson Scale
- Grimoire Scale
- Golem Dragon Ashes
- Strings
Power Protector (Recipe Level - 69)
- Orichalcum
- MTGU Plate
- Dangerous Scissors
Rune Vest (Recipe Level - 76)
- Golem Spirit
- Rune Crystal
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
General Robe (Recipe Level - 89)
- General Orb
- Rune Sphere Shard
- Dragonic Orb
- Armor Fragment
Royal Garter (Recipe Level - 90)
- Dragonic Stone
- Ancient Orc Cloth
- Love Scale
- Small Crystal
- White Stone
Four Dragons' Vest (Recipe Level - 99)
- Ancient Fish Fin
- Golem Dragon Scale
- Basilisk Scale
- General Orb
- Rune Crystal