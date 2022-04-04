Rune Factory 5 all Body Armor recipes

Rune Factory 5, the latest iteration of Marvelous' fantasy role-playing simulation series, has already garnered a strong fanbase on the Nintendo Switch. The latest mainline iteration has been a long-time coming, as it is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, and its enhanced port was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Rune Factory 5 takes players to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice and join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed, as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened. The title follows a refined and familiar gameplay loop built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch.

As users face off against enemies and monsters, defense plays a significant role, and Body Armor is one of the main pieces of equipment that boosts the defense stats.

What are the Body Armors in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?

Body Armor or chest pieces are one of the main armor types in Rune Factory 5. Along with Shield, Headgear, and Footwear, it provides gamers with additional defensive stats to protect against monsters.

There are 21 unique and different Body Armors in Rune Factory 5. Each has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific armor.

Each Body Armor requires different crafting ingredients, ranging from something as simple as Cloths and Skins for the basic Shirt to the Ancient Fish Fin, the Golem Dragon Scale, the Basilisk Scale, General Orb, and the Rune Crystal for the Four Dragon Vest.

Body armor can be crafted at a forge with suitable raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players can easily purchase one from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture and renovate the shop.

As for the Raw Materials, items like Strings, Cloth, Skins, Metals, and Minerals are easy to find. Other things like Ancient Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk Scale, General Orb, and Rune Crystal require special challenges to overcome.

All Body Armor recipes in Rune Factory 5

There are 21 unique Body Armors in Rune Factory 5, so users will start with the Shirt and then craft the higher-level Body Armor with the proper raw materials at the forge.

Shirt (Recipe Level - 2)

Cloths and Skins

Vest (Recipe Level - 8)

Cloths and Skins

Furs

Cotton Cloth (Recipe Level - 12)

Old Bandage

Spider's Thread

Mail (Recipe Level - 16)

Bronze

Liquids

Chain Mail (Recipe Level - 20)

Silver

Strings

Scale Vest (Recipe Level - 25)

Silver

Pretty Carapace

Root

Sprkling Shirt (Recipe Level - 28)

Gold

Furs

Cloths and Skins

Wind Cloak (Recipe Level - 32)

Black Feather

Wind Crystal

Emerald

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Protector (Recipe Level - 38)

Shoulder Piece

Diamond

Platinum Mail (Recipe Level - 44)

Platinum

Rusted Iron

Cloths and Skins

Rubber Raincoat (Recipe Level - 46)

Lightning Horn

Cloths and Skins

Lamellar Vest (Recipe Level - 50)

Orichalcum

Scales

Strings

Mercenary's Cloak (Recipe Level - 53)

Quality Worn Cloth

Big Bird's Comb

Strange Tentacle

Wooly Shirt (Recipe Level - 56)

Electro Crystal

Wooly Furball

String

Elvish Cloak (Recipe Level - 59)

Crimson Fur

Strange Tentacle

Crystal Skull

Powders and Spores

Dragon Cloak (Recipe Level - 64)

Dragon Scale

Crimson Scale

Grimoire Scale

Golem Dragon Ashes

Strings

Power Protector (Recipe Level - 69)

Orichalcum

MTGU Plate

Dangerous Scissors

Rune Vest (Recipe Level - 76)

Golem Spirit

Rune Crystal

Cloths and Skins

Strings

General Robe (Recipe Level - 89)

General Orb

Rune Sphere Shard

Dragonic Orb

Armor Fragment

Royal Garter (Recipe Level - 90)

Dragonic Stone

Ancient Orc Cloth

Love Scale

Small Crystal

White Stone

Four Dragons' Vest (Recipe Level - 99)

Ancient Fish Fin

Golem Dragon Scale

Basilisk Scale

General Orb

Rune Crystal

