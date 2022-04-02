Rune Factory 5: All Farming Tool recipes

Rune Factory 5, the latest entry in Marvelous’ fantasy role-playing simulation series, has been a long time coming. It is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, and its enhanced port was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Rune Factory 5 takes the players to the border town of Rigbarth and focuses on either Ares or Alice. The player joins a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed, as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened.

The title follows the familiar gameplay loop of the Rune Factory series, albeit in a more refined way. Similar to the previous titles, Farming plays a major role in the title. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the Farming Tools in Rune Factory 5.

What are Farming Tools and how to craft and equip them

Farming is an essential gameplay part of Rune Factory 5, as players will spend a long time farming in the game while they settle into their new life in Rigbarth. There are a total of six types of Farming Tools that are used for different purposes. The types of Farming Tools are Hoes, Waterpots, Sickles, Axes, Hammers, and Fishing Poles.

To craft a Farming Tool, the player needs a Forge along with raw materials. Players can easily purchase a Forge from either Palmo or Ryker at the furniture and renovate the shop. As for raw materials, the player has to gather them in-game by doing the action required.

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA



Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ Over a week has passed since the release of #RuneFactory5 ! Time sure flies when you're working with SEED!Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ Over a week has passed since the release of #RuneFactory5! Time sure flies when you're working with SEED! 🎉 Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ https://t.co/KIezFcgR48

To equip the different types of Farming Tools, press the L button, which brings up the equipment wheel consisting of Weapons, Farm Tools, and Other. From there navigate to the Farm Tools with the d-pad, while holding the L button menu open. Then use the d-pad and select the Farming Tool with Y.

What are the different recipes for the Farming Tools in Rune Factory 5

Hoes

Hoe is one of the first tools that players are introduced to in Rune Factory 5. They are used to till the land for growing crops. The player can till the land by simply pressing B to attack. The recipes for Hoes require different types of metals and minerals.

Let’s take a look at the different Hoes in the game.

Cheap Hoe (Recipe Level - 5)

Minerals

Sturdy Hoe (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Seasoned Hoe (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Shiny Hoe (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Blessed Hoe (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Waterpots

Waterpots are one of the most essential gear in Rune Factory 5, and are used to water the crop. The players can simply water the crops by pressing the B attack button. The recipes of Waterpots need Cloth and Skins along with Metals and Minerals.

Let’s take a look at the different Waterpots in the title.

Cheap Waterpot (Recipe Level - 5)

Minerals

Cloths and Skins

Tin Waterpot (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Cloths and Skins

Lion Waterpot (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Cloths and Skins

Rainbow Waterpot (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Cloths and Skins

Joy Waterpot (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Cloths and Skins

Eric Fullswipe @Eric_Fullswipe Rune Factory 5 A+ game Rune Factory 5 A+ game https://t.co/BkYYVM7ITK

Sickles

Sickles are the final tool used in the farming process. They are used to cut down crops as well as grass. Similar to other tools, the player can use the Sickle with the B button. The essential recipes in the Sickles recipes are Shards along with Metals and Minerals.

Let’s take a look at the different Sickles in the game.

Cheap Sickle (Recipe Level - 5)

Minerals

Shards

Iron Sickle (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Shards

Quality Sickle (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Shards

Super Sickle (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Shards

Legendary Sickle (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Shards

valerie @shadowmar rune factory 5 is dumb and does not allow you to place furniture directly up against walls or directly next to other furniture without massive gaps between them which makes your house look like dogshit but i managed to figure out an even dumber solution to fix the latter problem rune factory 5 is dumb and does not allow you to place furniture directly up against walls or directly next to other furniture without massive gaps between them which makes your house look like dogshit but i managed to figure out an even dumber solution to fix the latter problem https://t.co/UNyzNGbBWa

Axes

In Rune Factory 5, Axes are essential in gathering Sticks and Stems, and are used to cut down trees. The player can use Axes in the game with the B button. The recipes for Axes call for Stones as well as Sticks and Stems, along with different Metals and Minerals.

Let’s take a look at the different Axes in the title.

Cheap Axe (Recipe Level - 5)

Stones

Sticks and Stems

Chopping Axe (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Stones

Sticks and Stems

Lumber Axe (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Stones

Sticks and Stems

Mountain Axe (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Stones

Sticks and Stems

Miracle Axe (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Stones

Sticks and Stems

Hammers

In Rune Factory 5, Hammers perform a crucial part of the gameplay loop. They are used to break rocks and mine ores to get Stones as well as Metals and Minerals in the game. As in the case of other tools, the player needs to use the B attack button to use the Hammer. The recipe for Hammers requires Metals and Minerals along with Sticks and Stems.

Let’s take a look at the different Hammers in the game.

Cheap Hammer (Recipe Level - 5)

Minerals

Sticks and Stems

Bronze Hammer (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Sticks and Stems

Silver Hammer (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Sticks and Stems

Golden Hammer (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Sticks and Stems

Platinum Hammer (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Sticks and Stems

Fishing Poles

Fishing Poles in Rune Factory 5 are pretty self-explanatory as they are used to catch fish in the game. As with other Farming Tools, the player needs to use the B button to use the Fishing Pole. The recipe for the Fishing Poles requires Sticks and Stems as well as Metals, Minerals, and Strings to craft.

Let’s take a look at the different fishing Poles in the title.

Cheap Pole (Recipe Level - 5)

Sticks and Stems

Strings

Beginner's Pole (Recipe Level - 15)

Bronze

Sticks and Stems

Strings

Skilled Pole (Recipe Level - 30)

Silver

Sticks and Stems

Strings

Famous Pole (Recipe Level - 45)

Gold

Sticks and Stems

Strings

Sacred Pole (Recipe Level - 80)

Platinum

Sticks and Stems

Strings

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee