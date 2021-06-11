5 best simulation games like Euro Truck Simulator 2 for Android devices

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is one of the best truck simulator games that players can enjoy. The game can be played on Android, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Classic Mac OS, and Linux.

Many games on the Google Play Store have been influenced by Euro Truck Simulator 2. Here are a few titles listed below.

Also read: 5 best free games like Minecraft for Android devices

Android simulation games like Euro Truck Simulator 2

These are five of the best simulator games like Euro Truck Simulator for Android devices:

1) Truck Simulator OffRoad 4

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

This title is also a realistic simulation game like Euro Truck Simulator 2. There are 24 free levels, 21 premium levels and 3 demo levels.

The title follows the story of a father and son going on epic adventures. This game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2) Truck Simulator 2018 : Europe

Image via Zuuks Games (YouTube)

Like Euro Truck Simulator 2, this game also has a good collection of trucks that players can drive. There are over 60 challenging levels in the game.

Players also have the choice of tuning into over 250 radio stations while driving. The title has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3) Indian Truck Offroad Cargo Drive Simulator

Image via DishoomGameplay (YouTube)

The realistic environment while driving trucks will surely remind players of Euro Truck Simulator 2. Players must abide by the traffic signals while driving.

Players have three modes to pick from: Cargo, Parking and Impossible. The game has smooth and easy controls.

Download it from here.

4) Truck Simulator USA - Evolution

Image via Virtual Trucker (YouTube)

While Euro Truck Simulator 2 gives players the opportunity to explore Europe, this game will give them the chance to ride through USA, Canada, and Mexico. The title has immersive sound effects.

Players can choose between the Multiplayer mode and the Career mode in this title. From mountains to deserts, players will navigate through different climate conditions.

Download it from here.

5) Truck Parking Simulator: Parking Games 2021

Image via Drazzlook Games (YouTube)

This game tests the skills of players like Euro Truck Simulator 2 does. There are extreme racing tracks and terrains in this title that players will have to cross.

Players have the option to easily change their camera while driving. Truck Parking Simulator is appreciated by players for its good graphics.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best online car racing games like Asphalt 9 for Android devices

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Top 5 free games like Ludo King on Play Store

Edited by Gautham Balaji