Top 5 Sims 4 mods for realistic gameplay in 2022

Sims 4 from EA was released in 2014 for PC, PS4 and XB1. Eight years later, it is still thriving due to continuous efforts from the massive and dedicated modding community. From minor changes like skins to complete overhauls, there is a Sims 4 mod for essentially everything one could imagine.

The franchise has always aimed to provide players with a personal way of living a virtual life and an ideal one at that. However, the in-built features and mechanics may not be as sophisticated as fans might hope. At the end of the day, there is only so much the developers can do considering the game's scope. This is where modders step in to tweak certain elements and provide a livelier and more realistic Sims 4 experience.

5 best Sims 4 mods for more detailed mechanics

While many mods focus on adding bizarre and unrealistic aspects to the game, these mods are quite the opposite

5) Have Some Personality Please! (Realistic conversations)

Players can experience more realistic conversations with this mod (Image via Sims 4)

If players are sick of the static idle conversations that characters have with one another, they can check out this mod that adds more meaningful interactions. Aptly titled 'Have Some Personality Please!', it allows characters to converse in different ways that are determined by their stats and attributes.

If a character has a mean personality, their verbal interactions reflect their rudeness and mischievousness, quite like talking to people in real life.

4) Realistic Reactions

Ready to chew your spouse out? (Image via Sims 4)

The in-game characters that players create and control are humans with their own language and quirky charm. For the vanilla experience, Sim interactions and reactions to events are very simplistic. However, players can change that with this mod.

With the Realistic Reactions mod, players' characters can expand the way their creations engage with each other and react to certain events. There are three main categories: Cheating, Teen Pregnancy (if those mods are installed), and Arguments in the family. With the cheating mod, for example, players' characters can approach other characters in numerous ways, from confrontations to insults and more.

3) “SimDa” Dating App

Find your true love with a Tinder-esque app (Image via Sims 4)

Relationships are a massive part of The Sims franchise. However, they are pretty monotonic in how they play out. The SimDa mod adds the titular dating app to the player's phone. This helps to spice up the character’s relationship options.

Players can look for different types of potential dates for their characters, such as Specific Dates, Blind Dates, and One Night Stands. Specific Dates has precise options for players to look for the partner of their dreams. Blind Dates add a spark of thrill with the player's character meeting up with someone unexpected or surprising. For One Night Stands, NPCs can call the player's character for some quick fun.

2) Sim Exploration

What would you like to do? (Image via Sims 4)

Essentially a rabbit hole mod, it allows the Sim to go out and enjoy things. A rabbit hole is a place in the game where the user cannot follow their Sim. These include workplaces, diners, and more. With the Exploration Mod, the player's characters can attend new events and activities.

These include activities like part-time jobs, gambling, and getting nails done. The best aspect of this mod is that the Sim can learn new skills and gain buffs. Players should note that while the mod works on the base game, it incorporates some aspects from some DLCs. Players without that specific additional content will be unable to reap the full benefits of relevant events.

1) SNBank (In-depth finance management)

Take money management to the next level with this mod (Image via Sims 4)

The money management aspect of the base game is pretty basic and straightforward. Players who enjoy handling and managing money can check out the SNBank mod. It introduces a complex banking system in the game. SNBank stands for Sims National Bank. Using this mod, players can manage their funds, withdraw and deposit money, manage inheritances, and perform more banking activities.

With aspects such as rent, child support, alimony, paying bills, and availing government benefits, there is a lot to manage in this mod. It certainly adds a layer of depth that surprisingly feels missing unless experienced. Players only need the base game to use the mod.

