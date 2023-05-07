Top 5 must-have realistic mods for Sims 4

The Sims 4 is a popular life simulation game that allows players to create and control virtual characters. With its large number of customization options and gameplay mechanics, this title offers an almost endless amount of entertainment. However, players often find themselves wanting more from the game, which is where mods come in.

User-created extensions add new features and content to the title, allowing players to tailor their experience to their liking. This article will discuss the top five must-have mods that can be used to add realism to The Sims 4. These have been selected based on their popularity, functionality, and overall impact on the gameplay experience. Whether you want more control over your Sims, realistic features, or mature content, these mods have got you covered.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Popular mods for a realistic Sims 4 experience

5) MC Command Center

MC Command Center is an extension for one of the most modded games around, The Sims 4, which adds a lot of customization and control-related options to the game. With this offering, you can tweak various settings — such as pregnancy, relationships, households, NPCs, the speed of aging, and more.

The mod adds a lot of new features as well. This includes the ability to set up autonomous actions, configure custom careers, and manage clubs. It also lets you create custom traits and skills for your Sims, as well as customize their appearance and behavior.

MC Command Center is an essential mod for players who want more control over their Sims and the in-game world. This mod allows you to make the gameplay realistic as well as more challenging or relaxed through its features. The mod is regularly updated and has a large community of dedicated users who provide support and feedback.

4) UI Cheats Extension

UI Cheats Extension is a mod for The Sims 4 that adds a bunch of cheat codes, which let you manipulate different aspects of this game by simply clicking on various UI elements. With this extension, you can acquire enviable wealth, satisfy your Sims' needs, and modify their relationships with other in-game entities. You can also change their traits and skills, customize their appearance, and more. This allows you to make the gameplay realistic.

UI Cheats Extension is a must-have mod for players who want to save time and enjoy the game without its usual constraints. The mod is easy to use, with a simple interface that lets you access the cheats quickly and easily. It's also regularly updated.

3) Basemental Drugs

Basemental Drugs is a mod for The Sims 4 that adds drugs to the game, letting your Sims experiment with different substances — such as marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy. The mod also introduces addiction mechanics and drug dealing, which can add a lot of drama and excitement to your gameplay.

With Basemental Drugs, you can turn your Sims into drug lords, dealers, or addicts, and explore a darker side of the title. It is not for everyone, as it can be controversial and potentially offensive. However, if you're looking for a more realistic and challenging experience, Basemental Drugs is an excellent mod to try.

2) Slice of Life

Slice of Life offers realistic features such as menstrual cycles, acne, and more. It also adds emotions that affect the Sims' behavior and interactions, making them more human-like and relatable. With Slice of Life, you can customize your characters' appearance and personality, as well as their daily routines and habits.

The mod is perfect for those who want a more immersive and realistic gameplay experience, as it adds a lot of details and nuances to the game.

5) Life's Drama

Life's Drama is a popular mod for The Sims 4 that adds more "drama" and narrative options to the game. With this mod, you can create more complex and nuanced storylines for their Sims, ranging from love triangles to family feuds. The mod introduces a new system called Drama Score, which tracks the level of drama in a Sim's life. The higher the figure, the more likely the entity is to experience events, such as unexpected breakups, scandals, or even a midlife crisis.

The mod also adds new interactions and traits that reflect different personality types as well as storylines, such as the Drama Queen. One of the most significant features of this extension is the Create-a-drama option, where players can customize and make their own dramatic events, allowing for endless narrative possibilities. This inclusion is perfect for anyone who wants to create their own soap opera-style storylines or wish to inject more realism into their gameplay.

Mods are an excellent way to enhance and personalize your gameplay experience in The Sims 4. MC Command Center, UI Cheats Extension, Basemental Drugs, Slice of Life, and Wicked Whims are some of the most popular ones that also add realism to this title.

These mods are not officially supported by EA, but they are created and maintained by a dedicated community of users. When using extensions, always follow the installation instructions carefully and use them at your own risk. Ultimately, mods can make your Sims 4 experience more enjoyable, immersive, realistic, and unique.

