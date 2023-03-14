PUBG Mobile Month 21 Royale Pass: Price, leaked rewards, and more

The mobile gaming community is buzzing with anticipation for PUBG Mobile's upcoming fifth-anniversary 2.5 update. Many new features, modes, and rewards will be arriving in the game alongside the update.

Players are particularly excited about the new season and Royale Pass. While Season 11 will be the first for Cycle 4, the upcoming M21 RP will continue the trend of introducing monthly Royale Passes to the title.

When will Cycle 4 Season 11 Month 21 Royale Pass be released in PUBG Mobile?

The ongoing Month 20 Royale Pass will conclude on March 21, 2023, at 0:00 UTC, after which the RP section will be locked for two hours. This will give PUBG Mobile developers enough time to release the forthcoming Month 21 Royale Pass on March 21, 2023, at 2:00 UTC.

The M21 RP will be obtainable in two variants. The Elite Pass can be purchased by spending 360 UC. Meanwhile, the superior Elite Pass Plus can be obtained by spending 960 UC.

Furthermore, players who have purchased the M18, M19, and M20 RPs will receive an EZ License Card when they purchase the M21 RP. This card will help them obtain two RP Mission Cards per week and unlock next week's missions beforehand.

Leaked rewards of the new C4S11 Month 21 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Several YouTubers have provided leaks about the forthcoming Month 21 Royale Pass on PUBG Mobile. Based on the leaks, the new RP will have a "High Victory" theme.

Similar to the previous update, the upcoming RP will have two sections — free and paid. While the latter offers rare rewards, the former contains a few items for players who are unable to purchase the M21 RP.

Here's an overview of the best rewards included in the new C4S11 M21 RP:

RP Rank 1: Grand Heist Set together with Crimson Agenda P92

RP Rank 5: Grand Heist Mask

RP Rank 10: Blaster Tank skin

RP Rank 15: Crimson Agenda Helmet, RP Avatar (M21) together with Bodybuilding Champ Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Gilded Roar Stun Grenade together with Crimson Agenda Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Night Roamer Mask (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Night Roamer Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Dystopian Clown Plane Finish together with Dark Reign Emote

RP Rank 35: Dancing Prints P90 (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Wild Guffaw QBZ

RP Rank 50: Dark Reign Set along with Dark Reign Cover

With so many rewards available, many PUBG Mobile players will be looking to purchase the Month 21 RP. However, those wanting to max out their RP can instantly use RP rank-up cards (each worth 1000 UC) that help in ranking up by 10 levels.

Note: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Hence, players in the country should not download or play the game.

Poll : 0 votes