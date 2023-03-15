PUBG Mobile Month 22 Royale Pass: Leaked rewards, price, and more

Developed by Tencent Games, the incredibly popular free-to-play battle royale game PUBG Mobile offers players a wide range of cosmetic items to further improve their mobile gaming experience. Amongst this large assortment of items, the craze and excitement for Royale Passes is unparalleled.

Every month, the developers introduce a new Royale Pass to the game, breathing new life into the popular title. These Royale Passes bring in plenty of new rewards and challenges that allow fans to further enrich their in-game inventory.

Leaked rewards of the C4S11 Month 22 Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Renowned YouTuber Lucky Man recently uploaded a video to his channel, providing reliable leaked information about the upcoming Month 22 Royale Pass on PUBG Mobile. Unfortunately, these leaks haven't revealed the theme of the M22 RP yet.

Following the norm of the previous update, the upcoming Month 22 RP will be available in two forms — free and paid. While the latter offers rare rewards, the former contains a few items for players who are unable to purchase the M22 RP.

Here's an overview of the best rewards included in the new C4S11 M22 RP:

RP Rank 1: Rogue Kitty Set together with Pirate Compass Pan

RP Rank 10: Palate Guard Backpack skin

RP Rank 15: Pirate Compass Ornament, RP Avatar (M22) together with Celebratory Dance Emote (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 20: Golden Glaze Frag Grenade together with Crimson Ancient Memories Parachute (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 23: Legendary Cover (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 25: Suave Buccaneer Set (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Golden Wings Buggy Finish together with Aureate Splendor Emote

RP Rank 35: Prairie King G36C (available in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Bright Sky Groza

RP Rank 50: Aureate Splendor Set along with Aureate Splendor Cover

Furthermore, players might get to see the Secret Fashion Set along with the Secret Fashion Cover in the RP redeem section.

With such a wide range of amazing rewards up for grabs, PUBG Mobile players across the world will be looking forward to purchasing the Month 22 RP. Those who wish to max out their RP can make use of the exclusive RP rank-up cards (each worth 1000 UC) that lets them rank up by 10 levels.

Month 22 Royale Pass expected date and price

The upcoming Month 21 is set to arrive in PUBG Mobile on March 21 and is scheduled to conclude on April 20, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC, following which the RP section will be locked for two hours. This should give Tencent Games more than enough time to release the forthcoming Month 22 Royale Pass on April 21, 2023, at 2:00 am UTC.

Similar to every Royale Pass that's been released in the BR title, the purchasable M22 RP will be available in two variants - Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. While the former can be purchased by spending 360 UC, the latter can be redeemed by spending 960 UC.

Note: PUBG Mobile remains banned in the Indian market. Hence, players in the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

Poll : 0 votes