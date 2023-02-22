"I could not give a long break to BGMI as it would have affected me": Hector on returning to the title's esports scene

On February 21, 2023, esports player and streamer Sohail "Hector" Shaikh hosted a livestream discussing various topics related to gaming and esports. During the broadcast, he announced his return to Battlegrounds Mobile India esports and explained his reasons for doing so. Hector mentioned that he had been watching his Team SouL teammates competing in third-party BGMI tournaments with prize pools of three to five lakhs while he was playing New State Mobile tournaments with lesser prize pools and waiting for a LAN event that never materialized.

Timestamp: 2:54

Because of this, he has currently shifted his focus to playing Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. He also stated that his esports career would be affected if he took a long break from Battlegrounds Mobile India. His exact words were:

"I was watching my team play in BGMI events having a prize pool of two to five lakhs, but I was playing smaller tournaments and waiting for a New State LAN event which failed to come. That's why I felt that I should play the game now and play some New State Mobile LAN events when they happen. Moreover, I could not give a long break to BGMI as it would have affected me."

Team SouL's Hector announces his comeback to BGMI esports

Building on his previous statements, Hector emphasized his proficiency in New State and expressed confidence in his ability to compete at a high level in future tournaments. He also shared that he had a conversation with Sensei and made a decision to participate in the ongoing New State Mobile tournament (organized by VE), after which he will shift his attention to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Timestamp: 4:04

For those unaware, Hector recently announced his departure from New State Mobile esports through an Instagram story. In his announcement post, Hector playfully joked that other players would now have a chance to become MVPs in upcoming New State tournaments.

He also mentioned that he had previously won back-to-back MVP titles in BGMI, showcasing his skill and dominance in the game. He talked about how the number of kills he achieved in the recently concluded tournaments is a record that other players will strive to beat in the future.

Considering that Hector and Team SouL have a massive fan following in the gaming community, it's no surprise that the star's comments have garnered significant attention.

Poll : 0 votes