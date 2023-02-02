"The entire scenario will be different": Sid comments on Team SouL's BGMI lineup shifting to New State Mobile

On February 1, renowned BGMI and New State Mobile manager of Team SouL, Sid "Sid" Joshi, organized a livestream where he discussed several topics. During the 32-minute mark of the broadcast, he spoke about the possibility of Team SouL's Battlegrounds Mobile India esports athletes shifting to New State Mobile

He mentioned how Omega and Goblin were considering the shift from BGMI to New State Mobile as the audience has started enjoying the latter. Sid added that if the two superstars shift to New State Mobile, many more pro players will follow suit. Their actions will change the entire esports scenario of Indian mobile gaming.

His exact words were:

Even the fact that Omega and Goblin are considering switching will lay the road for many more to switch as well. If they shift, the entire scenario will be different.

Considering Sid and Team SouL have one of the biggest fanbases in the BGMI gaming community, his words have naturally created a great deal of buzz.

Esports manager Sid mentions that S8UL will support BGMI athletes shifting to New State Mobile

Clarifying a subscriber's concern, Sid confirmed how any esports player who is under contract with the organization will have to take permission from the manager and owners before shifting to a new game.

However, he also added that the organization has always encouraged hard work and grinding on the battlegrounds. Not only will it help the players become more successful, but the organization will also earn more money.

He then went on to talk about how the S8UL organization sat down for a meeting after the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. At the meeting, the co-owner of S8UL, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, assured players that they will be backed by the organization if they want to start grinding on a new game like New State Mobile.

His exact statements were:

"Following the ban on BGMI, we had the same meeting with Thug. He clearly stated that the organization will support the players if they start grinding in New State."

As of now, Battlegrounds Mobile India remains suspended. Mobile gamers and lovers of the battle royale title are still waiting for Krafton's announcement regarding the title's comeback.

It remains to be seen whether Goblin, Omega, and Akshat will follow Hector and switch to New State Mobile esports. In that case, it will also be worth watching who will represent the organization as they already have a dedicated New State Mobile lineup.

