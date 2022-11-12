SouL Goblin's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal is a renowned BGMI esports athlete in the Indian gaming community. He rose through the ranks playing for Team Insane but established himself as one of the most fearsome assaulters in the Indian esports scene while playing for Team SouL. He was crowned the MVP in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022: Season 1, leading many pundits and critics to compare him to the likes of Jonathan and Scout.

Besides being a pro player, Goblin likes to livestream the game on YouTube. He plays classic matches along with his friends from the gaming community. He also interacts with his audience, offering tips and tricks to help them get better at the game.

Stats and other details about BGMI pro player and streamer SouL Goblin

BGMI ID and IGN

Goblin's heroics in BGMI tournaments have helped him earn a massive fan following. Fans search for the player's profile to send him gifts in the game. Fans can use his ID - 5292595691 or his in-game name (IGN) - SouLGobLiN to find his profile.

Seasonal stats and rank

Since BGMI's ban on July 28, Team SouL has not officially participated in any tournaments or scrims. However, Goblin often plays scrims with his friends from various esports teams, which gives him less time to play classic matches.

However, with 3762 points, Goblin has already reached the Crown V tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7. If the assaulter continues to play regularly, he might even reach the Ace tier.

SouL Goblin has amazing stats in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Goblin has merely participated in 46 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has received a chicken dinner in six of those matchups and helped his team reach the top 10 in 32 matches.

The internet sensation has dealt a total damage of 43696.1 and an average damage of 949.9. He has also managed to maintain F/D ratio of 5.35 and has outplayed 246 enemies.

The pro athlete's great skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 17.5 and accuracy percentage of 11.8. He also has an average survival time of 10.1 minutes.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Goblin's best outing came in a match where he gathered 19 finishes, with 2399 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Goblin's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

As mentioned earlier, Goblin is a contracted player for Team SouL and earns an income from the organization. However, the youngster also earns decent amount from his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 364K subscribers. So far, he has uploaded 314 Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay videos and vlogs on his channel.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Subham has earned between $83 - $1.3K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 1.1K subscribers and 3.3 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is currently suspended by the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Indian gamers are advised against playing the BR game.

