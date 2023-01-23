BGMI pro Hector shares his incredible journey as a Team SouL player so far

Popular BGMI pro and YouTuber Sohail "Hector" Shaikh spoke about his journey from being an underdog to a champion player for Team SouL. Fans heard what he had to say on his YouTube channel Hector Gaming in a reaction stream.

Hector mentioned how he initially rejected joining Team SouL during BGIS and continued playing for his previous team. However, he took the offer once the tournament turned out to be a bad outing, and Aman gave him a second chance.

He said:

"When Aman asked me whether I would choose career over friendship and gave me a second chance to join Team SouL. I agreed."

Since Hector has a massive fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, his comments have created a great deal of buzz amongst them.

BGMI pro Hector recalls how he transformed from an assaulter to a support player for Team SouL

Hector spoke about how Coach Amit wanted him to change roles. He added how he started using the Mini14 but later shifted to ARs and SMGs to support his teammates.

Hector credited the likes of Aman and Omega for helping him shift from being a non-gyroscope player to one who has mastered playing with it. While the former helped him learn about the functionalities, the latter helped him with the intricacies of gyroscope sensitivity settings and spray control. Hector also mentioned how he watched the drills of Akshat and Goblin and improved his assaulting skills.

In March 2021, Hector went on grinds alone in BGMI esports scrims, which boosted his gameplay. He stated how the rest of his teammates (Omega, Akshat, and Goblin) took a holiday, but he continued to play. It was then that he grew more confident and began to play better.

Hector realized his role as a support player and started communicating and performing better with his teammates.

He stated:

"It was in March when my performance improved. All my teammates went to Goa to celebrate Holi, but I was the only one who kept on grinding hard during that period. The lone time I got helped me immensely. I became more confident and understood the fact that if I can play solo well, I can play better along with my teammates."

However, since BGMI is suspended and no official tournaments are organized, for the time being, Hector has shifted his focus to New State Mobile. He will be leading Team X Spark in the forthcoming LAN event.

Poll : 0 votes