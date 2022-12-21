Best New State Mobile sensitivity settings for more kills

New State Mobile was released in November 2021, and the game was introduced as a futuristic variant of PUBG Mobile. Although it immediately found a dedicated fanbase, New State Mobile witnessed a steep rise in the number of players after popular BR games like BGMI and Free Fire were banned in India.

With thousands of new players joining every day, the match lobbies have become much more competitive. Players who want a tactical advantage should alter their sensitivity settings to get more kills and maintain a better F/D ratio.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

How to adjust the different sensitivity settings in New State Mobile to obtain more finishes in each game

Different types of sensitivity settings are available in the BR title. While the low, medium, and high sensitivity settings can also be accessed by all, custom sensitivity settings can help a user find the best options for their playstyle and device. Here's a look at some custom sensitivity ranges in the game.

1) Free Perspective Sensitivity

Free Perspective sensitivity settings help gamers control the in-game eye button. Players can change these sensitivity settings until they find their ideal sensitivity.

TPP Camera:

General: 180-200%

Driver: 180-200%

FPP Camera:

General: 180-200%

Driver: 180-200%

2) Camera and scope sensitivity

Camera and scope sensitivity settings appear at the top of the list of sensitivity settings in the game. These sensitivity settings help users control their crosshair placement and gun recoil.

Camera and scope sensitivity settings also help gamers set their viewing speed. Unlike other titles, in New State Mobile, it works in both scope-in and scope-out modes.

Here are the ideal camera and scope sensitivity settings for gamers to use in classic, TDM, and custom matches:

TPP Camera: 200-240%

FPP Camera: 200-240%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 180-210%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 180-210%

Iron Sights: ADS-100-160%

Fire: 100-160%

Red Dot: ADS-100-165%

Fire: 100-165%

2x Scope: ADS-60-100%

Fire: 60-100%

3x Scope: ADS-70-85%

Fire: 70-85%

4x Scope: ADS-60-72%

Fire: 60-72%

6x Scope: ADS-70-85%

Fire: 70-85%

8x Scope: ADS-17-40%

Fire: 17-40%

10x Scope: ADS-15-35%

Fire: 15-35%

3) Gyroscope sensitivity

Nowadays, every smartphone comes with an in-built gyroscope. In New State Mobile, this sensor helps gamers shift their aim from one particular target to another just by tilting their phone in the desired direction.

Here is a look at how New State Mobile users can tweak the gyroscope sensitivity settings:

TPP Camera: 200-220%

FPP Camera: 200-220%

TPP Shoulder Camera: 160-195%

FPP Shoulder Camera: 160-195%

Iron Sights: ADS-100-180%

Fire: 100-180%

Red Dot: ADS-100-180%

Fire: 100-180%

2x Scope: ADS-150-230%

Fire: 150-230%

3x Scope: ADS-30-60%

Fire: 25-65%

4x Scope: ADS-125-150%

Fire: 125-150%

6x Scope: ADS-20-45%

Fire: 25-45%

8x Scope: ADS-10-27%

Fire: 10-27%

10x Scope: ADS-8-22%

Fire: 8-22%

New State Mobile players should keep both ADS and fire sensitivity settings the same for better aim and recoil control.

Players should first try the aforementioned sensitivity ranges at the in-game training grounds. This will help them get familiar with the touch response for their particular device. They can then tweak the settings slightly or begin playing ranked games in New State Mobile.

